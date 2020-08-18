ASUDevils - Texas tight end Josh McCarter speaks of recent ASU offer

A little over a week ago, Josh McCarter looked down at his phone only to see a recent Twitter follower: Antonio Pierce. Within no time, the 6-foot-6, the 215-pound tight end was on the phone with ASU’s co-defensive coordinator.





McCarter Facetimed Pierce and the ASU coach spoke with the 2022 Cedar Hill (Tex.) recruit about his own playing career -- the Super Bowl and all that -- and explained what he was trying to build with coach Herm Edwards in Tempe.





But Pierce made the Facetime like a tour. It only lasted about 15-20 minutes but he took the phone around Arizona State’s complex, showing McCarter other Sun Devil coaches and the 2020 squad participating in some offseason workouts.





“It was definitely cool,” McCarter said.





And it ended with McCarter nabbing his second of what has since become three offers (Kansas and Liberty are the others). But in the days since Pierce extended a Sun Devil offer, the Pac-12 announced it would postpone its football season to, at best, spring 2021.





For 2022 recruits like McCarter, the announcement shouldn’t change much. Hopefully, by then, college football’s uncertainties will have been ironed out. But, if conferences like the Big 12, ACC and SEC do play in 2020; there’s a thought that they could earn extra notoriety and grab key recruits from the conferences that decided to opt-out.





McCarter won’t be one of those. He admitted he wouldn’t hold the Pac-12’s decision against Arizona State, instead choosing to base his recruitment on where he feels most involved in the program as a priority. And, though it’s early, the Sun Devils have caught McCarter’s attention in that respect.





“I feel like coach Pierce did a great job. We had a great conversation,” McCarter said, before speaking about ASU’s ‘Pro Model’ coaching staff, “That was one of the things me and coach Pierce talked about. It’s definitely a big thing.





“It’s exciting to know that if I went there, I would be around people built to get others to the next level.”