Arizona State takes the road for the first time this season, and the hurdle they're about to face is certainly a formidable one. Case in point, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham called Texas State the toughest team the Sun Devils have faced so far this year. Here's our detailed look at ASU's upcoming opponent.





Texas State Offense





Texas State had quite a bit of a domino effect in its quarterback room over the offseason, but it is safe to say that the program is very happy with how matters at that position have unfolded.





T.J. Finley, who played for LSU in 2020 and Auburn from 2021-22, was Texas State’s starting quarterback in 2023 and threw for 3,4,39 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.





In mid-January 2024, Texas State acquired the transfer of Jayden de Laura, formerly of Arizona and Washington State, but he only remained associated with the Bobcat program and Texas State University for under two weeks, largely due to off-the-field matters of de Laura’s past.





However, reportedly, due to the mere acquisition of de Laura, Finley opted to enter the transfer portal and ended up at Western Kentucky.





About a month later, Jordan McCloud, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and a first-team all-conference pick in 2023 for James Madison, announced his intention to leave JMU and join the Texas State program.





McCloud began his career at USF in 2018-20, then to Arizona in 2021-22, where he appeared in three games with two starts in 2021, then he again was on the move to James Madison last season.





The 2023 season was a breakout year for McCloud, as he threw for 3,657 yards with 35 touchdowns and ten interceptions to go along with 276 net rushing yards with eight scores.





After relocating yet again to Texas State, McCloud has had similar success through two games of the 2024 season. In week one, he had 238 passing yards with three touchdowns and an interception, and last week, he posted 309 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception, along with 30 net rushing yards and two scores.





If McCloud were to go down, we may see a name that might ring a bell to college football fans in the state of Arizona as R.J. Martinez, starting quarterback at NAU from 2021-22, is now on the Bobcat roster after spending the 2023 season at Baylor.





The Bobcat rush offense is paced by Ismail Mahdi and Lincoln Pare, who combined to average over 150 rushing yards per game through the first two contests of 2024.





Mahdi, who transferred in from Houston Christian prior to last year, leads the team with 182 yards on 37 carries with a touchdown while adding five receptions for 56 yards. He was a First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection as an all-purpose player in 2023 after rushing for 1,331 yards with ten touchdowns and catching 20 passes for 275 yards with another score.





Pare has an outstanding 7.8 yards per carry average on 17 carries, accumulating 133 rushing yards and two scores. Pare began his career at Arkansas State in 2020-21 and was Texas State’s leading rusher in 2022 (772 yards on 172 carries) before missing last season due to injury.





In the pass game, Chris Dawn, Jr. leads the team with 163 yards on seven catches – an impressive 23.3 yards per catch average – while tying for the team-high of two touchdowns, which he shares with Joey Hobert, who leads Texas State with ten receptions and has 143 total receiving yards.





Hobert was a Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2023 after catching 76 passes for 895 yards with eight touchdowns.





Jaden Williams has added eight catches for 84 yards with a touchdown, and Kole Wilson has eight receptions for 83 yards. Wilson was an Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference pick last season after catching 66 passes for 747 yards and eight touchdowns, while Williams came to Texas State this offseason from Boston College, where he had 42 receptions in 28 games across the 2021-23 seasons.





Texas State lost a solid pass-game player via the transfer portal. Ashtyn Hawkins, who caught 141 passes for 1,745 yards in 34 games with the Bobcats, is now with Baylor.





Konner Fox, who began his career at Kansas State from 2019-22, is listed as the team’s starting tight end. He had ten catches for 117 yards and a touchdown in eight games last year and has four receptions for 26 yards so far in 2024.





The Bobcat offensive line figures to start either Nash Jones or Dorion Strawn at left tackle and left guard, Chayse Todd at center, either Tellek Lockette or Alex Harkey at right guard, and either Harkey or Trenton Scott at right tackle.





Jones played at FCS level Incarnate Word from 2020-22 before transferring to Texas State, following former UIW head coach G.J. Kinne to San Marcos. He started six games at left tackle in 2023. Strawn also played for UIW from 2021-22 before transferring to Texas State, where he started ten games in 2023.





Todd played for Houston from 2019-22, making 13 appearances and one start, before transferring to Texas State last year, where he started two of 12 games played.





Lockette is in his first year with the Bobcats after transferring in from Louisiana-Monroe, where he appeared in 20 games with 17 starts across the 2022-23 seasons.





Harkey began at the JUCO level in 2020-21 before transferring to Colorado in 2022, where he appeared in 12 games, mainly on special teams. He then transferred to Texas State last year and saw action in four games as a reserve.





Scott has been in the Bobcat program since 2020 and had 19 game appearances entering 2024, including eight starts last season.





Texas State opened with the same starting offensive line in each of the first two games of the 2024 season, with Strawn at left tackle, Jones at left guard, Todd at center, Lockette at right guard, and Harkey at right tackle.





At backup center, Texas State has a familiar name for Sun Devil fans in former ASU lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade.





Texas State Offense Summary





With experience and talent at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver behind McCloud's arm and legs, the Bobcats have the potential to run a balanced offensive attack that features multiple skilled backs and pass-catchers.





There do, however, seem to be areas along the offensive line to potentially exploit, especially for a Sun Devil defense that currently ranks second nationally in rush defense (32.0 ypg.) and is tied for 25th in team sacks (3.0 per game).





McCloud has been known to take risks and has one interception per game so far this year, making momentum-shifting plays like the three defensive touchdowns ASU has scored thus far crucial to continuing this Thursday on the road.