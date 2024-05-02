6-4 270 lbs. Texas defensive lineman transfer Zac Swanson has three years of eligibility (Texas Footbal Photo)

Just days after landing 6-3, 250-pound Texas defensive end J'Mond Tapp, the Sun Devils successfully dipped once again into that transfer pool of former Longhorns to secure the services of 6-4 270 lbs. Texas defensive lineman transfer Zac Swanson who visited Tempe earlier this week.

Swanson, who has three years of eligibility, appeared in one game last season after redshirting his freshman year. The defensive lineman is a local player from Phoenix Brophy who was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class and ranked No. 5 among in-state recruits. He visited Washington prior to visiting ASU and was considering other Power Four programs such as Arizona, LSU and Michigan State.