Junior College defensive end Joshua Shanklin commits to ASU

Nearly three months after the Sun Devils had a non-transfer portal addition in the 2025 class, ASU welcomes another player to this year’s roster. 6-foot-4, 225-pound Foothill Community College standout Joshua Shanklin announced his pledge to Arizona State and will arrive this summer with three years of eligibility. Since he was a qualifier out of high school, he does have a redshirt year available.

“I really liked the coaches and staff on my visit,” Shanklin said. “I got to see everything that they have to offer as far as from a player development standpoint, culture, everything. Tempe is a nice city because I'm from the city and it just felt like home. I like how the city is based around the school, and the area around campus is very nice. I liked the environment around the school, and they were telling me how the fans were really invested in the team.

“I liked how connected the coaching was with the players, and they don't sugarcoat anything and always keep it 100. Sometimes, you go to other schools, and they would try to put on a facade and just try to get you to the school. They (ASU coaches) don't act differently and are just being themselves, how they regularly are. Coach Vince Amey has been recruiting me and is really professional, I would say. He was thorough and kept it real with me through the process.