On the day the 2020 NFL Draft concluded, a virtual event that will be remembered for its perseverance while the rest of the country was shut down, Terry Battle spoke with his wife about his feeling of Déjà vu.





There was this running back from Arizona State, he told her, who left Tempe early, expecting to be picked in the third or fourth round, but instead slipped to the seventh and final round. Terry Battle was speaking about Eno Benjamin, though he may as well have been reliving his own draft day from 23 years prior.





“Your accolades don’t matter. Me being a first-team All-American or him being the all-time (ASU) single-season rushing leader,” Battle said, intertwining his experiences with Benjamin’s. “It just doesn’t matter … It just doesn’t make sense. And it never will.





“When you get drafted, you have an opportunity to go and put your best foot forward in order to make the team. And so, that’s what I did and as a seventh-round pick. I made the team. That’s the message I would share with Eno right now.”





Battle can’t be certain for the reasons behind Benjamin’s draft-day fall. In reality, like many of us, he’s still not even sure why he wasn’t a mid-round selection. After his junior season, a year where Battle helped lead the Sun Devils to a Rose Bowl appearance behind 1,043 yards on the ground and a (Pac10/12 era) school-record 18 touchdowns, he went to the NFL Advisory Committee seeking advice for his future.





“When I received that feedback, they said, ‘You’ll go anywhere between the third and fourth round,’” Battle remembers the advisory committee telling him. “I looked at that as an opportunity to provide for my family and so I entered the draft.”





Back then, the NFL Draft wasn’t quite the drawn-out spectacle it is now. Rounds one through three were held on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Sunday. Battle went to bed that Saturday disappointed. Round three was his best possible scenario and it flew by with mention of his name. But the committee told him he would go in either round three or four, so he woke up early that Sunday expecting a short wait.





It lasted hours.





Shortly after the seventh and final round began, a Michigan area code rang Battle.





“They said, ‘Hey, this is such and such from the Detroit Lions. Did you get injured or do anything we need to know about in the last 48 hours?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely not,’” Battle said he told the Lions. “They said, ‘Well, we’re going to take you with our next pick. We’re surprised you slid down this far.’”





If the Lions were surprised, count Battle as shell-shocked. And not only was his signing bonus a fraction of what he anticipated, he was walking into a running backs room with Goliath. How was he going to see meaningful playing time when there’s a Hall of Famer taking all the carries? The Lions told him he could compete to be Barry Sanders’ backup and though it wasn’t the most glamorous role on the planet, it was an opportunity.





But his draft-day skid perhaps reaffirmed the views of those who thought it would be best if he stayed in Tempe for another season.





Then Arizona State’s offensive coordinator, Dan Cozzetto remembered long conversations he had with Battle about the draft. ‘Are you sure?’, he kept asking, as if to insert his own doubts about the situation.





“Terry talked to me before the Rose Bowl and I said, ‘It’s a tough decision. If that’s what you have to do, that’s what you have to do. But I would hope you come back,’” Cozzetto told Battle in early 1997. “If he would have stayed another year, I think his stock would have been tremendous, into a first-round draft pick.”





Aside from his impressive numbers as a ball carrier, Battle was named as a Sporting News 1st Team All American and All Pac-10 selection and was also recognized as the nation's top kick returner, averaging 31.1 yards. Yet, he was still apprehensive of what his senior year would have in-stored for him.





Battle’s hesitation was largely sparked by a fear that, if he came back to ASU, he would play second fiddle to running back Michael Martin, Cozzetto said. Without Martin suffering a serious neck injury in a week six win at UCLA, it would have been him, not Battle, he thought, leading the Sun Devils to their second Rose Bowl.





“I said, ‘Well, you don’t know that,’” Cozzetto said he told Battle. “And he said, I just need your support,’ and I said, ‘I support you in anything you want to do.’”