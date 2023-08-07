After talking to multiple individuals with knowledge on the matter, Devils Digest has learned that Tennessee transfer LB Juwan Mitchell following an incident at Saturday's practice when he was kicked out of that session, has been dismissed from the team on later that day by head coach Kenny Dillingham.





The 6-1 235-pound Mitchell who as an all-conference linebacker at powerhouse Butler (Kan.) Community College before he signed with Texas, where he played in 11 games, starting in five in his first season at Austin. He posted 39 tackles (27 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and four pass breakups.





His 2020 campaign at Texas was his most successful. He saw action in ten games, starting eight of them, and paced the Longhorns with 62 tackles (32 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, as well as one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery. In 2021 a shoulder injury forced him to redshirt after playing in just three games.





Prior to the 2022 season, he transferred to Tennessee, where he started seven games and tallied 43 tackles for the Volunteers, as well as three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and an interception.





Mitchell, who had one year of eligibility left, was expected to be the starter at WILL linebacker and was battling with junior Will Shaffer for that role. The two were expected to be the leaders of that unit, along with Washington State transfer Travion Brown, the presumed starter at the MIKE linebacker.





The dismissal of Mitchell comes just days after sophomore cornerback Isaiah Johnson was dismissed as well due to disciplinary reasons. Individuals close to the situation stated that Mitchell didn't adhere to the team culture established and was given multiple opportunities to correct his ways.







