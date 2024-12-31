Peach Bowl Preview

Texas’ talent level and statistical feats showcase a team that doesn't have many weaknesses to exploit, but what does ASU need to achieve to have a chance at a Peach Bowl upset? Let’s examine the Longhorns.





Texas Offense





Few teams in the country have had such a pair of prominent names at quarterback over the course of the 2024 season as has Texas, with a pair of former number one overall recruits seeing action in veteran Quinn Ewers and redshirt freshman Arch Manning.





Ewers, a Second-Team All-SEC pick this season who began his career at Ohio State before transferring back to his home state, has started all but two early-season games. On the year, he has completed 66.49% of his passes for 2,867 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Not much of a running threat, Ewers has a grand total of -65 net rushing yards this season with one touchdown.





Manning, of course, a member of the same family that produced the likes of Peyton and Eli Manning, started twice in place of Ewers in September and, on the year, has 939 passing yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 100 net rushing yards and four touchdowns in nine total games played.





On the ground, Texas features a dynamic one-two punch consisting of Quintrevion Wisner and Jaydon Blue. This season, the duo has combined for more than 2,200 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns.





Wisner, a 6-foot, 200-pound, Third-Team All-SEC choice for 2024, has carried 191 times for 973 yards (5.1 avg.) with five touchdown runs along with 34 catches for 229 yards and a score.





Blue, also measuring 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, has added 126 carries for 710 yards (5.6 avg.) with eight scores along with 36 catches for 298 yards and four touchdowns.





In Texas’s College Football Playoff opening game against Clemson, both Wisner and Blue topped 100 rushing yards, and each had two rushing touchdowns in the game as well.





At wide receiver, Matthew Golden is the team’s top target as he leads the team with 787 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches and ranks second on the squad with 49 receptions.





The former Houston transfer had his first collegiate 100-yard receiving performance in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia when he had eight catches for 162 yards.





Former Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond has 33 catches for 532 yards with five scores and figures to be available for the Peach Bowl due to injury issues.





True freshman receiver Ryan Wingo has 25 catches for 417 yards with two touchdowns, while DeAndre Moore, Jr. has totaled 33 catches for 400 yards with six scores.





Texas’ top pass-catcher might be tight end Gunnar Helm, a second-team All-SEC selection this year with a team-high 55 receptions for 688 yards and six touchdowns. He has had at least five receptions on seven occasions this year.





The Longhorn offensive line is guided by one of the very best in the business, left tackle Kelvin Banks, Jr., the 2024 Outland Trophy winner, and a Unanimous All-American and First-Team All-SEC honoree.





Banks has been the typical starter at left tackle, with Hayden Conner usually at left guard, Jake Majors at center, DJ Campbell at right guard, and Cameron Williams at right tackle. Of the group, Banks, who also was the co-recipient of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2024, is the only lineman to have received first, second, or third-team All-SEC recognition this season.





Texas Offense Summary





As it did in its opening Playoff game versus Clemson, Texas will want to pound the ball on the ground with its two-man running attack and, from there, use its high-pedigree quarterback to target the team’s talented receivers and star tight end.





Though ASU has had success against the run throughout the season and has had occasions of greatly limiting otherwise incredible running backs, the entire body of work for Texas’ offense will be a major challenge for Arizona State due to the pure mass of the offensive line and the next-level athletic abilities of the skill players.