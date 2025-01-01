Kenny Dillingham receives a new five-year contract





The biggest win improvement from year to year in program history, a Big 12 championship in the program's first year as a conference member, and a spot in the playoff quarterfinal, which included a first-round bye, were all more than enough reasons for the Arizona State administration to want to secure the services of second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham.





As first reported by ESPN and confirmed by Devils Digest with individuals close to the matter, the Sun Devils' football head coach has agreed to a new five-year contract, which has an option to ultimatley become a ten-year extension.





Dillingham, an ASU alumnus, has a base salary of just over $4 million. Nonetheless, due to the team's accomplishments, his bonuses do exceed $2.5 million and could exceed $3 million later this year due to academic bonuses. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is the top earner in the Big 12 at $7.75 million, and it is believed that Dillingham's base salary with this new contract will be closer to that range.





The ASU head coach has already proven generous with his earnings. The $200,000 he was awarded for Arizona State's ninth win was dispersed at his discretion to the ASU football support staff.





This contract extension is another significant step in the school's commitment to the football program. Its operating budget has reportedly increased by 45% this past year, and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and defensive coordinator Brian Ward both received new three-year contracts that will pay them an average of a million dollars annually. Like their boss, this will put them in the upper tier of their peers' pay in the conference.