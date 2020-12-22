ASUDevils - Ten ASU Players Named to Pac-12 All-Conference Team

SAN FRANCISCO – Sun Devil Football placed 10 student-athletes on the Pac-12 All-Conference Team, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. The individual awards and the All-Pac-12 Football Team are selected by the Pac-12 head coaches.

The All-Conference selections were paced by a pair of First Team selections in offensive lineman Dohnovan West and punter Michael Turk. For Turk, it was the second-consecutive season in which he has earned a First Team nod, one of only three players in the conference to accomplish the feat. West was a dominant force along the Sun Devil offensive line, paving the way for a stellar ground game. Arizona State finished the year with a 375-yard performance on the ground against Oregon State and averaged 264 yards per game, the highest average in a season since 1981.

Arizona natives defensive back Chase Lucas and defensive lineman Tyler Johnson were named to the league's Second Team defense, while freshman D.J. Taylor earned a spot on the Second Team as a return specialist. Additionally, five more Sun Devils earned honorable mention nods for the All-Conference team, including defensive lineman Jermayne Lole, linebacker Kyle Soelle, defensive back Evan Fields, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, and running back Rachaad White.

Freshman running back Chip Trayanum received Honorable Mention Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors, with the overall award going to Ty Jordan of Utah. The 10 Sun Devils on this year's list bring ASU to 450 all-time Pac-12 All-Conference selections in history.

For notes on ASU's All-Conference choices, see below:

Dohnovan West – First Team Offensive Lineman

Returning freshman All-American Dohnovan West built upon his brilliant freshman campaign with an excellent four game run as a sophomore.West was a key reason why the Sun Devils averaged over 264 yards per game on the ground, the highest total since the 1981 season.The Mission Hills, Calif. native worked hard in the offseason to put on muscle and it paid off on the field.Named the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after the 70-7 victory over Arizona (12/14).Among players with at least 250 offensive snaps Dohnovan West was the 16th-highest graded overall offensive player in the Pac-12, regardless of position, with a score of 76.5 from Pro Football Focus. He was the highest graded guard in the entire league and the sixth-highest graded offensive lineman overall as well.As a pass blocker, West recorded a grade of 81.3 this season, the fifth-highest overall grade in the Pac-12 and second among the league's guards. He was the 27th-highest graded guard in the entire FBS as a pass blocker and the 29th-highest graded guard overall in the FBS as well.West allowed just two quarterback pressures this season, which was tied for the fourth-fewest in the FBS among guards with at least 120 pass blocking reps. It was also the lowest tally for a guard in the Pac-12.He was not credited with a sack allowed for the season.

Michael Turk – First Team Punter

Redshirt junior punter Michael Turk had another impressive season, showing off his powerful leg and improved directional punting.Turk is one of only three players in the conference to be named to the First Team for the second consecutive seasonHe led the conference in every major statistical punting category, including allowing only 28 total yards on punt returns this season.The Dallas native boomed five punts over 50 yards and a long of 58 yards. Was sixth in the country in yards per punt attempt this season at 47.2His average hangtime of 4.00 was third in the Pac-12.Kicked 11 of his 14 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Chase Lucas – Second Team Defensive Back

Redshirt senior defensive back Chase Lucas enjoyed a nearly flawless season, proving why he was considered one of the top returning corners in the conference heading into the season.It is the second time Lucas has earned second team honors, also doing so as a redshirt freshman in 2017.Lucas shut down the passing game to his side of the field for the Sun Devil defense, finishing the season with 15 tackles (14 solo), five pass breakups, and a forced fumble.He showed his versatility and physicality chipping-in to provide support in defending the opposing running game.Among players with at least 250 defensive snaps, Lucas was the fifth-highest graded defensive player in the Pac-12, regardless of position, with a score of 81.4 from Pro Football Focus. He was the highest-rated cornerback in the league.Lucas recorded a score of 84.8 in pass coverage for the season, the highest for a cornerback in the league and the second-highest of any defensive player.He was the sixth-highest graded cornerback in the nation in pass coverage and the 12th-highest graded cornerback in the country overall.Forced an incompletion on 27.3 percent of the passes thrown his way, the ninth-best tally among corners nationally.Targeted just 22 times on the season despite playing over 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps, allowing just 14 catches.

Tyler Johnson – Second Team Defensive Lineman

Redshirt junior Tyler Johnson thrived in co-defensive coordinators Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce's scheme, developing into one of the most feared pass rushers in the conference.He finished the season with 16 tackles and was the team leader with 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.Johnson was disruptive all season long getting into opposing backfields, recovering two fumbles and deflecting a pass.After an incredible 4.5 tackle for loss and 3 sack performance against UCLA, Johnson was named the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week (12/7).The seventh-highest graded edge defender in the Pac-12 as a pass rusher with a score of 71.9 from Pro Football Focus.Johnson was the ninth-highest graded edge defender in the Pac-12 overall with a grade of 71.2.Credited with just one missed tackle on the year on 173 total snaps.Generated 21 total pressures on the season – the fifth-highest total among edge defenders in the league despite playing 100 fewer pass-rushing snaps than three of the players ranked ahead of him.With 21 pressures on 95 total pass rushing snaps, Johnson created a pressure on 22.1 percent of his plays as an edge rusher.His one-on-one win percentage of 18.3 was 10th among edge defenders in the league.

D.J. Taylor – Second Team Return Specialist

True freshman return specialist D.J. Taylor caught the eye of Sun Devil nation thanks to several electrifying returns. Taylor took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in the Territorial Cup, the first Sun Devil to accomplish the feat against Arizona.The Brandon, Florida native nearly had another kickoff return for a touchdown against UCLA, but was tripped on a 42-yard return and earned a 15-yard penalty to set the Sun Devil offense up with prime field position.Was credited with at least one tackle in three of the four games this season on the return coverage unit.He was the highest-graded kick returner in the Pac-12 with a grade of 81.1 from Pro Football Focus – good for 12th nationally.Taylor averaged 36.9 total yards per kick return attempt (including yardage on kicks taken out of the end zone), which was seven yards per return more than any other player in the Pac-12 and fourth among any player in the FBS with at least five kickoff returns.His 107 total yards on his touchdown against Arizona was the longest of any player in the FBS this season, according to PFF.Despite his knack for success on returns, he was actually the fourth-highest graded player on kickoff coverage in the Pac-12 – also with a score of 77.7.

Jermayne Lole – Honorable Mention Defensive Lineman

Junior defensive lineman Jermayne Lole enjoyed a brilliant junior season, thriving after an offseason move to the inside.He has been nearly un-blockable this season, frequently getting penetration into opposing backfields and disrupting the play.Received honorable mention All-Conference distinction for the second consecutive season. Managed to still be extremely productive despite his move inside, collecting with 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Lole forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and knocked down two passes, while fighting through double teams of opposing defenses.

Kyle Soelle – Honorable Mention Linebacker

Junior captain Kyle Soelle was a reliable and consistent presence on the Sun Devil defense.One of the team leaders, Soelle led by example, impacting the game in many ways during a breakout junior campaign.His 26 tackles were the second-most on the team, recording nine tackles in two of the four games.Soelle worked hard on improving his ability to cover in space, with it paying off in a big way in the Territorial Cup.The Scottsdale, Arizona native read the eyes of the quarterback, coming down with his first career interception to set the Sun Devils up in excellent field position.

Rachaad White – Honorable Mention Running Back

All-purpose junior running back Rachaad White helped ease the loss of two-time First Team All-Conference selection Eno Benjamin to the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft.White was spectacular on the ground and as a receiver, emerging as one of the most dynamic playmakers in the conference.The Kansas City, Missouri native finished with 420 rushing yards and over 150 receiving yards, leading the Sun Devils in both categories.He averaged 11.4 yards per offensive touch this season. Among all offensive players in the Pac-12 with at least 100 snaps, White was the second-highest graded player in the league with a score of 87.0 on offense this season, according to PFF. He trailed only teammate Chip Trayanum (87.7).It was the 16th-highest grade of any halfback in the nation.White recorded a grade of 86.1 as a receiver for the season – the sixth-best score among FBS running backs.Recorded a score of 71.0 as a pass blocker on the season as well – the sixth best tally among league halfbacks.His 151 receiving yards were third among Pac-12 running backs despute being targeted just nine times.His finished with 188 receiving yards after the catch, emphasizing his ability to make plays out of the backfield. It was the second highest total among Pac-12 running back. His 62 yards after contact on passing plays led the league.His 420 rushing yards were seventh among all Pac-12 running backs, despite the fact he carried the ball just 42 times. The fewest carries of any of the six league backs ahead of him was 83.His 10.0 yards per carry average was easily the highest in the league.He recorded a first down or touchdown on 34.1 percent of his rushing plays this season – the third-best tally in the Pac-12.

Evan Fields – Honorable Mention Defensive Back

Senior Evan Fields has improved dramatically every season since arriving in Tempe, with this year proving to be no different.Considered around the league as one of the hard hitters and best tacklers from the safety position.Fields stuffed the stat sheet with a memorable senior season, finishing with a team-high 38 tackles in only eight games.The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma native forced three fumbles in four games, the most of any player in the conference.He collected 28 solo tackles in four games, averaging seven stops by himself per game.Broke up one pass and forced several other completions with his presence and instincts.

Kellen Diesch – Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman

Solidified the left tackle position for the Sun Devils, starting all four games at the position.A major reason why the Sun Devils averaged over 264 yards per game on the ground, the highest total since the 1981 season.Teamed up with First Team All-Conference selection Dohnovan West to form one of the highest-graded left sides of an offensive line in the country.

Chip Trayanum – Offensive Freshman of the Year Honorable Mention

Running back Chip Trayanum enjoyed one of the most impressive starts to a career by a freshman running back in program history.The four-star recruit showed why he was one of the most highly-pursued prospects in the class, rushing for 290 yards in his debut season.Trayanum had at least one touchdown in three of four games this season, highlighted by a two-touchdown effort in his first college game at No. 20 USC.He averaged nearly six yards per carry and was extremely hard to tackle, earning a chunk of his yards after contact.