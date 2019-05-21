The trip back home from the Grand Canyon state was marred by delays and missed connections. Yet, following a very enjoyable weekend Arizona State visit, DeaMonte Trayanum said he would gladly “do it all over again.” We caught up with the Akron, Ohio running back who raved about the strong impression the Sun Devils have made on him during his first official recruiting visit.

“Literally everything stood out on the visit,” Trayanum said of his time at ASU. “Honestly, I had my own expectations coming into the visit and the minute I arrived on campus everything I saw was beyond my expectations. It was dope.

“The coaching staff was the reason for that. Coach Herm and everyone else was really welcoming. He’s like a movie star – every time we were out people were wanting to take pictures with him and he never turned anyone down. That’s just the type of person he is.

“It was good to really have a chance to sit down and get to know the coaches, and seeing how the players and the coaches flow with each other. Shaun Aguano is the coach recruiting me. What I like about him is that he always tells me ‘best man plays.’ A lot of schools will say that, but I can tell that this is what coach Herm and Arizona State is all about. So, I see that and I know that if I went there, it’s an opportunity to play early.”

On that note, it’s no secret that ASU could very well have its single-season rushing yards record holder, junior Eno Benjamin, declare to the NFL draft following the 2019 season. Therefore, the opportunity for playing time for any freshman signed in ASU’s 2020 recruiting class is anything but a hollow narrative and the shoes to be filled are undoubtedly significant ones.

“It’s something that I’ve talked about with the coaches,” Trayanum stated. “They know how much of an impact I can make right off the bat if I went there. I like watching him (Benjamin) play. He’s a very tough running back and he’s always falling forward. He has a burst and he reminds me of myself.

“But honestly, I try not to focus too much on that. I’m a team player and I’m not worried about my stats. Where I come from, I’ll do anything I can do to help the team win. My main goal for any college I go to do is at least win the conference championship.

“I know that what Arizona State does on offense is very similar to what we do here at Hoban. So, I feel I could adjust easily to this offense. Playing that run-first style in the Pac-12…teams aren’t used to (defending) that.”

As a junior Trayanum played safety, linebacker, and cornerback, along with his running back duties. On offense, he posted 106 carries for 1,313 yards and 26 touchdowns, while tallying over 60 tackles on defense, in addition to ten pass breakups, eight sacks and five forced fumbles.

Trayanum was an integral part in Hoban’s 15-0 record as the Knights became just the fifth school in Ohio history to win four straight state football championships.

“Coach Aguano likes how versatile I am,” Trayanum remarked, “how violent of a player that I am and my home run ability. I’m a north-south runner, but I can run off tackle too and do all the extra things I need to do. When it gets to the nitty gritty, I’ll get what I need to get.

“But I normally don’t talk about my skills. You’ll have to watch the film to see for yourself.”