I had a great Official Visit at ASU recently and I’m blessed to say that 1000% commited to ASU 🔱🆙 A special thank you to @lisabenchaim @aguanos @KevinMawae @Koach_C for having me and making the trip to Tempe one that my family and I will never forget. TAI LAVA 🤟🏽 @MGUNNZ49 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Z5MWEhb9L4

“I wanted to go to ASU because they really took care of family and I on the visit,” Howlett said. “We all felt really comfortable with the coaching staff. I really like the direction the program is going in and I wanted to commit before anyone else because I wanted to be a part of it and I don’t want to miss out on an opportunity like this.

“I loved the hospitality by the coaches and players and just the family atmosphere there. Dohnovan West was my host and he is a great guy. He showed me around and I got to meet the rest of the o-linemen. He didn’t really have to sell me that much on ASU, because in my mind I knew I was going there, so it was cool to just get to know him and get a feel for the players. I get along well with all of them.

“My stepdad said that he really trusts coach Christensen and coach Mawae and all the coaches at ASU. The whole visit left a good impression, but the relationship with the coaching staff is what did it for me.”