Tempe trip worthwhile for ASU pledge Micah Soliai Howlett
Some 24 hours following a very successful official visit to ASU Lā’ie, Hawaii offensive lineman Micah Soliai Howlett decided Thursday morning to pledge to the Sun Devils.
I had a great Official Visit at ASU recently and I’m blessed to say that 1000% commited to ASU 🔱🆙 A special thank you to @lisabenchaim @aguanos @KevinMawae @Koach_C for having me and making the trip to Tempe one that my family and I will never forget. TAI LAVA 🤟🏽 @MGUNNZ49 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Z5MWEhb9L4— Micah Soliai Howlett (@MicahSoliai) June 13, 2019
“I wanted to go to ASU because they really took care of family and I on the visit,” Howlett said. “We all felt really comfortable with the coaching staff. I really like the direction the program is going in and I wanted to commit before anyone else because I wanted to be a part of it and I don’t want to miss out on an opportunity like this.
“I loved the hospitality by the coaches and players and just the family atmosphere there. Dohnovan West was my host and he is a great guy. He showed me around and I got to meet the rest of the o-linemen. He didn’t really have to sell me that much on ASU, because in my mind I knew I was going there, so it was cool to just get to know him and get a feel for the players. I get along well with all of them.
“My stepdad said that he really trusts coach Christensen and coach Mawae and all the coaches at ASU. The whole visit left a good impression, but the relationship with the coaching staff is what did it for me.”
It is that measure of trust, that convinced Howlett that the staff at ASU could develop him into the player he aspires to be.
“I know I’m not ready yet to play in the Pac-12,” Howlett commented, “and I know the coaches will help me to get there, and that I need to keep on working hard to get better. I’m confident that I’m in good hands and that I will be able to play well under their coaching.
“They see me playing either guard or center.”
Nevada, UNLV and Hawaii were the other schools Howlett mentioned that were recruiting him the hardest. Syracuse, Fresno State, and Navy are some of the other schools that have offered the lineman.
“I’m happy I committee dearly so I can really focus on this football season,” Howlett explained. “I’m happy I found a place I like so I won’t have to worry about recruiting and focus on getting better.”
Howlett is the third offensive lineman pledge for the Sun Devils in the 2020 class, and joins Frank Thompson who officially announced his commitment some 15 minutes after Howlett and Ben Bray.
