Tempe makes a strong impression on DJ Rogers’ first visit
With one of the biggest wins in Sun Devil football history, four-star tight prospect and Rivals250 member D’Andre (DJ) Rogers could have not picked a better time for an initial in-person experience with the team. Nonetheless, aside from an electric atmosphere in the victory over Oregon, several other facets of his trip painted a very favorable picture of ASU.
“This was my first time seeing the campus and I liked it a lot,” Rogers said. “I didn’t know what to expect and honestly I was blown away by everything. It was great meeting the coaches and players face to face. I was really impressed with how big the campus was. The coaching staff was amazing and showed us a lot of love and hospitality. I learned a lot about the school and they really answered all the questions I had.
“I knew football-wise what they had in mind for me. But I wanted to find out more about the school and campus, like housing and dorms. That’s the type of stuff I wanted to learn more about.”
Tempe, I’m here!! #ForksUp #Sundevils pic.twitter.com/gBO4OQlo4h— DJ Rogers 🕊 (@DandreRogers1) November 23, 2019
ASU’s 31-28 upset win over no. 6 Oregon, a contest where the Sun Devils posted 535 yards of offense, including 408 yards passing, naturally appealed quite a bit to the Sammamish, Wash. standout, who certainly sees the vast potential Arizona State has in years to come.
“I was really impressed by the way they played,” Rogers described. “You had a freshman quarterback in Jayden Daniels beating a senior quarterback (Justin Herbert). They are a young team that will really be hard to beat in a couple of years when they all understand the game better. I think they will be really good.
“It was important for me to watch this game in person, and not just on TV. I got to meet a lot of the guys, hang out with them and talk to them about the offense. It was good to get their perspective and point of view. I talked to (tight end) Nolan Mathews and he said ASU was a great fit if I came there, because me and him can be a great 1-2 combo with the formations they have.”
UPSET ALERT!!!! Ok ASU I see y’all 👀🔥— DJ Rogers 🕊 (@DandreRogers1) November 24, 2019
Rogers who suffered a knee injury earlier this month has posted 446 yards on 46 receptions and scored eight touchdowns for the Crusaders. The Top-10 ranked tight end in the 2020 class' play has drawn very favorable comparisons to one of the best offensive weapons to ever play in Tempe.
“Coaches said that I would be used like N’Keal Harry,” Rogers commented, “and that it was most interested me. They said I would be a big target down the field, go for 50-50 balls…just like N’Keal Harry. They also said that I could get early playing time.”
Very few prospects on ASU’s 2020 recruiting board have been pursued as long as Rogers has, which has been 20 months and counting. ASU’s tight end coach, Donnie Yantis, has been his primary contact throughout that period and Rogers has appreciated the relationship the two have developed.
“Coach Yantis is an amazing man and cares a lot about his players,” Rogers described. “He really wants to see his players succeed in football and in life. He’s a strong man of faith that would develop me as a football player and as a man. He cares a lot about your academics. He has the same core values that I have. When you sit down and get to know him, he’s a great dude.
“He talked about when he was my age between 18-22 and these are the years which are the most influential time of your life, and you have to be around good people. I really like him.”
Rogers, who graduates in the spring of 2020 has already officially visited Cal and has scheduled future visits to Oregon and LSU. Miami and Georgia could be on the slate of visits as well. The last two schools though may only receive visits in January which would naturally delay the tight end’s decision.
“I’m going to make my decision after I took all my visits to all the schools that I want to see,” Rogers noted, “and I’m comfortable with the school I want to be at. I could decide in December if I don’t feel like I should take any more visits. But if I need more time and take more visits then I will only sign in February.
“I’m looking for a school good education that can set me for life after football, and having an opportunity with the team to play right away.”
