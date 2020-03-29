While the unfinished ending to this college basketball season is nothing short of shocking let alone disappointing, Sun Devil fans certainly have a lot to be thankful for. Junior guard Remy Martin would certainly be on the shortlist of those things, as he’s quickly grown into the face of Sun Devil basketball over his three seasons in maroon and gold. Ever since his first collegiate games in 2017-18, Martin’s intense and energetic play on both ends of the floor was impossible to miss. Since then, he has improved each season, at least by scoring and steals. His 9.6 points per game along with 1.1 steals, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists earned him co-sixth-man of the year honors as a freshman.

Another night of 🏀🔥 @SunDevilHoops vs. No. 17 @HailStateMBK tonight at 9 PM MST! 📺 on @ESPNU



Meet 2017-18 @pac12 Sixth Man of the Year and Sun Devil Guard Remy Martin ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VocZ9HZTwj — Sun Devil Rewards (@SunDevilRewards) November 19, 2018

Then as a sophomore, he saw a nearly nine-minute increase in minutes per game and became a mainstay in the starting lineup following the departure of seniors Tra Holder, Kodi Justice and Shannon Evans who made up the nucleus of ‘Guard U.’. Consequently, he upped his scoring to 12.9 points per contest to go with 1.2 steals, 3.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists, earning second-team Pac-12 honors—arguably snubbed for first-team. This season, Martin let there be no doubt amongst the conference voters, averaging 19.1 points per game, which was second in the Pac-12 only to conference player of the year in Oregon’s Payton Pritchard. Additionally, he paced his squad with 4.1 assists per game, 1.5 steals, and a 77.2 free throw percentage. Most importantly, he guided ASU to their third straight season of at least 20 wins. “I think most coaches and people that follow the league understand and know how good he is, and he’s one of the best players in the conference,” coach Bobby Hurley said. “When you add the winning component, then all of a sudden I think he should be in the discussion with a lot of the elite players that get talked about a lot in our league.” Undoubtedly, Hurley’s comments held true over the season’s final eight games, as he uttered those friends on February 12 in the days after Martin hit the winning shot to beat USC 66-64 in Tempe, the third of what would be seven straight wins to start the month. He averaged 18.8 points per game over those final eight contests, and tallied at least four assists in six of the last seven contests.

Chef Remy served up a new dish tonight: the bankroll. 💰



Remy Martin's shot with 16.2 seconds left went off the glass and rolled around the rim before going in, sealing the comeback win for @SunDevilHoops over USC. pic.twitter.com/x3Sw5wdIJu — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 9, 2020

However, the myriad of these stats and figures only paint a partial picture that is Martin’s ultimate value to the Sun Devils. As the age-old adage states, what’s done in the dark eventually comes to light, and the mentality of Martin’s leadership played no small part in ASU’s memorable late-season turnaround. “Remy’s the type of person no matter what’s happening he still has the same mentality, the same fight,” junior forward Romello White said. “He gives guys a lot of confidence, like if you miss a couple of shots.” “He just always goes hard, especially in practice,” freshman forward Jalen Graham added. “He always pushes you, and you just want to follow in his footsteps.” After a near buzzer-beater loss at Washington State on January 29, the Sun Devils went from tied for eighth in the conference to outright first place in a matter of 25 days, going on to finish third in a fiercely competitive Pac-12 and a league that enjoyed a significant infusion of talent over the previous year’s campaign. Evidently, the confidence and trust Martin showed in his teammates throughout an adverse season paid off handsomely in the stretch run. White provided a great example of this, which involves his close friend and sophomore forward Taeshon Cherry. “Taeshon, when he misses a couple of shots, he’ll be doubting himself,” White commented. “But Remy always picks him up, like ‘keep going, I’m going to keep finding you. You’re going to make your shots, they’re going to fall eventually.’ So, Remy’s definitely great with that.” To no one’s surprise, it seems that Martin takes a similar approach with all of his younger teammates, regardless of their playing time or status. “Remy’s a good leader, he’s a good person,” junior forward Kimani Lawrence, who arrived together with Martin in the 2017 class, noted. “He just leads by example, showing the guys how to work and stuff like that. He’s never getting down on the freshmen or anything, he’s always encouraging them.” As hard as it may be to believe during a season with so much adversity, it sounds as if the only person Martin is ever negative towards is himself. He has never shied away from taking the blame after tough losses and during bad stretches of the season, even when it sometimes feels absurd for him to do. Most notably, he spent a good chunk of a terse, two-and-a-half-minute press conference after the 68-61 home loss to Colorado early in conference play placing self-blame and detailing what he could have done better.