Team cohesion fueled by the drive to defy expectations

It’s always tough to ascertain how much stock should be placed into a positive preseason narrative regarding morale and team chemistry. It’s a new slate, optimism is naturally high, and the trials and tribulations that come with any season haven’t yet presented themselves. Nonetheless, any negative energy surrounding Arizona State’s football program over the last year seemed to have galvanized the 2022 Sun Devils in a manner that can be attributed to more than just lip service.





Following Friday’s practice, fullback Case Hatch and offensive linemen Des Holmes and Ladarius Henderson preached more of what we’ve been hearing for much of preseason camp. This ASU team takes great pride in the ‘us against the world’ mentality.





“Every meeting, Herm puts up the Pac-12 rankings,” Hatch said, “who’s number one to who’s last. In the weight room, we have printouts on the racks of tweets people have put out or what the media is saying about ASU. It’s a constant reminder of where they have us (ranked) this year; we’re really excited to prove them wrong. In all honesty, this is my favorite team I’ve been a part of here.”





The Sun Devil fullback, now entering his fourth year, has seen a thing or two during his time in the maroon and gold. Therefore, his stamp of approval on the new QB, as well as his testament on the state of the locker room, should carry more weight when it’s said by some less experienced teammates.





Hatch, along with starting quarterback Emory Jones, was named a captain by Edwards yesterday. Rather than discuss what the distinction means to him, he shed light on how proud he was of his teammates who also earned the honor, a facet he says was replicated by the other captains demonstrating selflessness.





“When Emory got called to be captain, I congratulated him,” Hatch commented, “and the whole time I was trying to congratulate him, he was trying to congratulate me. He’s just always bringing people up. He’s very selfless when it comes to leadership. It’s awesome to see him bringing people up in the weight room, in meeting rooms, and on the field. He’s a really special kid.”





On the offensive line, the chemistry element has been progressing at a rate that perhaps is better than anywhere else on the field, according to right tackle and Penn State transfer Des Holmes.





“Obviously, we’ve got guys coming from different schools and from different cultures,” Holmes explained. “We’ve all been buying into coach Cav’s (offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh) philosophy, we’re pretty tight, and we’re just staying the course. I feel like we’re just a lot of guys that gel quickly. We’re not picky; we do what we’re told.





“The main goal at the end of the day is to win, and nothing is more important than that. We have things we want to achieve, and guys know that. We have a big group where everybody is just completely locked in. It’s really easy to gel when everybody just wants to win and have a common goal. I love where the culture is at right now.”





Holmes takes pride in his ability to combine size and athleticism. Despite his 6’5” 320 lb. frame, he is deceptively quick on his feet. This blend is naturally highly coveted among offensive linemen, especially at the tackle position. With a dual-threat quarterback like Jones set to take the reins, Holmes’ agility will be put on display. The lineman said that being multifaceted in both the passing and the running game will be vital for the offensive line.





“Emory can do multiple things; something coach Cav preaches is being able to block effectively at the second level,” Holmes noted. “If we block up things right and do things the right way, we will have a very good offense. I got here in the spring, but that understanding has always made me feel welcomed. Everybody is just welcoming, and I’ve really appreciated that.”





Holmes also spoke on the budding two-headed running back monster of Xazavian Valladay and Daniyel Ngata and the challenges this tandem will present to opposing defenses this fall.





“They’re great. Having two backs that have different qualities is going to really help what they do,” Holmes said. “I don’t have a different mindset with one of them; I just want to do my job so they can do their thing. With X, he’s really shifty; with Daniyel, he can get a little more vertical. They both do a lot of things really well. Whatever play call coach Thomas gives us, we’re going to draw it up and run it.”





Holmes discussed his deep bond with left guard Ladarius Henderson, whom he stayed with when taking his official visit this past spring. Henderson’s outgoing personality and desire to be a mentor and take his teammates under his wing demonstrate how much he’s embracing a leadership role.





“I feel like I’m pretty vocal now,” Henderson admitted. “As a young player in college, you kind of have to try to lead by example because when you’re 17 years old, there’s not much you can say to people who are 23. We are blessed to have a little bit of depth this year. Everyone is trending upward. I actually mean that when I say that we have some talented guys this year.”





Henderson takes pride in his craft and manifests that attitude in practice. No one is exempt from the close microscope of his position coach Mike Cavanaugh, yet Henderson is usually not his coach’s focal point when correcting the linemen under his guidance. From a spectator’s standpoint, it seems as if Cavanaugh’s tough approach is never-ending. Henderson contended that his coach is a little easier going once you get to know him.





“I don’t know how coach Cav is with the media, but he actually is very intentional with trying to tell us to dominate in every way,” Henderson explained. “He’s a great guy. I don’t know how the media perceives him, but he’s a really great guy.”





