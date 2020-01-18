Ja’Tavia Tapley continued her scorching stretch of games as the No. 18 Arizona State women’s basketball team took down Washington, 67-50, on Friday in Seattle.





Tapley, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week for her performances in the Oregon and Oregon State upsets last weekend, had yet another great performance on Friday. The graduate-transfer forward came out on fire as she had 10 of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter. She also had five rebounds in the game.





ASU (14-4, 4-2 Pac-12) had one of its best shooting performances of the season, shooting 50 percent (27-54) from the field and a season-high 57.1 percent (8-14) from three-point range.





Reili Richardson led the way from long ranging, going 3-3. Robbi Ryan and Taya Hanson also added two threes apiece.





The Sun Devil defense was great for most of the game, holding the Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12) to 16-49 (32.7 percent) shooting from the field in the game. Their 50 points tied their season-low also scored in a Dec. 8 loss to Hawai’i.





The game began with both teams going back and forth. After an Amber Melgoza three-pointer gave Washington the early 5-4 lead with 8:12 to go in the opening period, Washington went without a field goal for the next 11:25. The Sun Devils held the Huskies to just seven first-quarter points and 11-second quarter points to lead 30-18 heading to halftime.





In the third quarter, Washington showed some life, shooting 50 percent from the field, including 4-7 from three. The Huskies won the third quarter 19-18.





However, the fourth quarter felt more like the first half with Washington shooting a measly 4-12 from the field. ASU shot 8-15 from the field and 3-4 from downtown and won the quarter 19-13 to close out the 67-50 blowout win.





Despite the 17-point win, ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne was not happy with her team’s defensive effort on Friday.





“…We were pretty sloppy today,” Turner Thorne told Jeff Munn of the Sun Devil radio network. “But we had good toughness, came up with big plays when they made their runs…We do have half our team sick right now. I don't know if we can attribute that to just not running back and giving out run out layups…it was kind of bizarre a little. And it was the starters…Kind of uncharacteristic with our turnovers. Maybe a little bit of a hangover from the big weekend, long travel.”





ASU’s next game is in Pullman, Washington against the Washington State Cougars (9-8, 2-3 Pac-12) on Sunday at 1 p.m. MST. The Cougars feature two of the best scorers in the Pac-12 in Borislava Hristova (18.9 PPG) and Chanelle Molina (16.4 PPG) and they only lost by seven on Friday to No. 21 Arizona.





Turner Thorne said her team needs to be better on Sunday if it wants to beat the Cougars.





“I’ll tell you what, we just really have to regroup quickly because Washington State…they have two of the best scorers in the conference,” Turner Thorne stated.