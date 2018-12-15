In its first true road game, No. 20 Arizona State erased a 14-point halftime deficit to knock of the Georgia Bulldogs by a final of 76-74, behind 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists from sophomore point guard Remy Martin. Here are five key takeaways from the Sun Devils’ Saturday night loss in Athens:

THE BIG PICTURE

1. A DISMAL START: After falling into an eight-point deficit about ten minutes into Saturday night’s contest, ASU spent the next three going on a quick 9-2 run to cut the lead to 27-26. Over the seven minutes that remained in the first half, the Sun Devils played undoubtedly their worst basketball of the season, scroing just one field goal during that span while hitting another seven free throws, four of which came in the final minute. Things really went south when Georgia’s 9-2 run extended to 13-2 after a technical foul on Bobby Hurley, which he received after freshman guard Luguentz Dort fouled a three-point shooter. The run, in its entirety, expanded to 20-3 and build a 16-point UGA advantage before ASU’s late free throws sent the Sun Devils to the bream down 47-33. All in all, the first half in Athens was probably ASU’s worst half of basketball yet this season, pound for pound. 2. DEFENSIVE ADJUSTMENTS: Thankfully for ASU, that wasn’t the end of the story. The Sun Devils’ second-half defense, in particular, was night and day; after allowing 47 first-half points, ASU allowed just 27 in the second frame on Georgia’s 36 percent shooting from the field. The Sun Devils, largely, shut down the Bulldogs’ two key contributors, Tyree Crump and Rayshaun Hammonds. The two combined for 30 points in the first half and just eight in the second frame. This isn’t the first time we’ve scene a tale of two halves for the Sun Devils, particularly on defense; most recently, they allowed 48 in the sedcond half against Nevada after giving up just half that in the first. That’ll be something ASU needs to correct soon going into key games against Vanderbilt and, subsequently, Kansas.

THE NITTY GRITTY

3. DORT’S LATE REDEMPTION: Despite the comeback, a few smaller sub-plots, however, unfolded that nearly cost the Sun Devils. These included fouls and an inability to capitalize off of turnovers, but the biggest was the apparent absence of Luguentz Dort, for about 39 minutes. Dort hit a three-pointer eight minutes in to tie things up at 15, but otherwise went 1-for-7 from the field in the opening period. Dort, who entered the night averaging 22.3 points, seemed to struggle with the length presented by Georgia, and ended up with a season-low total of 12 on an unimpressive 2-for-10 shooting from the field. That being said, despite struggling for the majority of the game, Dort ended up being the difference down the stretch came up clutch, scoring the game-winning bucket in the final 10 seconds. Fellow guart Rob Edwards also struggled once again, going scoreless on six field goal attempts in 17 minutes. 4. WHITE’S HOMECOMING, MARTIN’S BREAKOUT: From start to finish, the highlights for ASU were the play of Romello White and Remy Martin. White was locked in from the start, scroing ASU’s first four points of the contest. He ended the game with 16 points on an efficient 5-of-6 from the field and 6-of-7 at the free-throw line. As for Martin, he started slow, but a quick six-point burst midway through the first half got him going for the first time, really, this season. Martin’s 21-point, eight-rebound, five-assist night on 8-of-20 shooting was sight for sore eyes after he shot 1-for-10 from the field in last weekend’s loss to Nevada. The fact that Martin’s breakout game came on a night when ASU had very little else going for it in terms of individual production can’t be overstated in terms of its importance.



WHAT IT MEANS