Syncere Massey recaps his time in Tempe
It's one thing for ASU coaches to talk about the Pro Model and the extensive experience they bring from the professional ranks, but it's another when a player can see clear proof as to how this aspect can benefit them. And for Cedar Hill, Tex. defensive lineman Syncere Massey, this was quite evident during his official visit to Arizona State.
“The visit went great,” Massey said. “The vibe was great with all the recruits. It is my first visit there and I felt like everything was genuine. What really stood out was how the players are so involved. The seniors and juniors show you the ropes; it's not only the coaches. Because at the end of the day, they're going to be with you on the field. They're going to be with you after practice and on. So they’re going to have that player teach you. Of course, you want to be taught by the coach, but at the same time, they're going to put that leader, whoever is in charge of that group, they're going to put that dude in charge of a group, and that person is going to focus on you and help you get better.
"And they’re (the coaches) going to put you where you belong, and they are not going to set you up for failure. They just put you where you belong and get you better. And however long it takes, they’re going to push you. If you're slow learning, they are going to put you with somebody at your pace. So you’re dealing with that person to learn faster. They're not going to force you to do nothing. Are they going to yell at you? Yeah, but they’re not going to force you.”
And even though it was just 48 hours spent at Arizona State, Massey was able to get some valuable insight into the methodology that the Sun Devils’ defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez would utilize.
“What stood out the most when he talked to me,” Massey explained, “was how he said that most d-linemen are taught growing up to flip your hips. But he said that you didn't need to have to flip your hips. And he was telling me this while we were watching film. People would always tell me that I’ve got to flip my hips. Now when we watched film, it took less effort to make the play when you don’t flip your hips. I saw that, and I felt like it was easier. That’s what stood out the most to me on my visit.”
“Because he’s worked with NFL players, all you can do is listen. But at the same time, you watch his film, and you watch the NFL players with what he’s taught them, and they're actually making plays. So it's like, all you can do is listen, and if you can execute, then there’s a lot of film of his players in the NFL.”
As a junior for the 12-2 Longhorns, Massey posted 45 tackles. seven sacks and seven QB hurries.
Massey indicated that ASU is recruiting him as an interior 3-technique defensive tackle, and he was measured at 6-5 266 lbs. during his visit.
“Coach Rodriguez told me that he likes how athletic and fast I am for my size,” Massey said. “My family and I enjoyed talking to him and his wife. My parents bonded quickly with them. My mom and his wife started talking, and she asked, ‘where you from?’ and she said, Rhode Island. My mom is from Rhode Island too, so they bonded quick.”
And truth be told that Massey’s entire Arizona State visit experience was defined by quick forming friendships with all the individuals he interacted with.
“The love…when I got here the coaching staff and the players who we were with, they were a lot of fun showing us the love,” Massey noted. “I’m not going to lie; I probably didn’t expect to like it this much.”
The lineman listed USC. UConn and UNLV as the schools that are recruiting him the hardest. Currently, his only scheduled official visit is to UConn on the 18th, followed by unofficial visits to SMU and Alabama.
“I'm gonna make an announcement sometime next month,” Massey said. “I don't know exactly when but I know it will be next month.”
(Gabe Swartz contributed to this article)
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!