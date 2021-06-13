Syncere Massey recaps his time in Tempe

It's one thing for ASU coaches to talk about the Pro Model and the extensive experience they bring from the professional ranks, but it's another when a player can see clear proof as to how this aspect can benefit them. And for Cedar Hill, Tex. defensive lineman Syncere Massey, this was quite evident during his official visit to Arizona State.





“The visit went great,” Massey said. “The vibe was great with all the recruits. It is my first visit there and I felt like everything was genuine. What really stood out was how the players are so involved. The seniors and juniors show you the ropes; it's not only the coaches. Because at the end of the day, they're going to be with you on the field. They're going to be with you after practice and on. So they’re going to have that player teach you. Of course, you want to be taught by the coach, but at the same time, they're going to put that leader, whoever is in charge of that group, they're going to put that dude in charge of a group, and that person is going to focus on you and help you get better.





"And they’re (the coaches) going to put you where you belong, and they are not going to set you up for failure. They just put you where you belong and get you better. And however long it takes, they’re going to push you. If you're slow learning, they are going to put you with somebody at your pace. So you’re dealing with that person to learn faster. They're not going to force you to do nothing. Are they going to yell at you? Yeah, but they’re not going to force you.”





And even though it was just 48 hours spent at Arizona State, Massey was able to get some valuable insight into the methodology that the Sun Devils’ defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez would utilize.









“What stood out the most when he talked to me,” Massey explained, “was how he said that most d-linemen are taught growing up to flip your hips. But he said that you didn't need to have to flip your hips. And he was telling me this while we were watching film. People would always tell me that I’ve got to flip my hips. Now when we watched film, it took less effort to make the play when you don’t flip your hips. I saw that, and I felt like it was easier. That’s what stood out the most to me on my visit.”





“Because he’s worked with NFL players, all you can do is listen. But at the same time, you watch his film, and you watch the NFL players with what he’s taught them, and they're actually making plays. So it's like, all you can do is listen, and if you can execute, then there’s a lot of film of his players in the NFL.”

As a junior for the 12-2 Longhorns, Massey posted 45 tackles. seven sacks and seven QB hurries.