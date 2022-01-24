Super Bowl winning HC Brian Billick joins ASU as a Offensive Analyst

In the Herm Edwards era in Tempe, the ASU program has prided itself on having an NFL presence on its staff. The hiring of Brian Billick as an Offensive Analyst and Advisor To The Head Coach is another clear demonstration of this approach.

"I have known Coach Edwards for over 40 years and both Ray Anderson and Marvin Lewis for almost that long," says Billick in a statement. "I was working the Hula Bowl two weeks ago with Mike Smith, and ASU reached out to me at that time. I really enjoyed tapping into the players there and helping them to highlight their abilities. They proposed this opportunity to me, to have another set of eyes looking at and evaluating Sun Devil football, and I thought it was the right time for me to make this move. I love what they are doing at ASU. It's all about structure in the NFL, and hopefully, that's what I can bring to the table at ASU. My work for the last 12 years in television at Fox and the NFL Network has allowed me to take a step back and see the game from a different angle. It broadened my perspective, and that is what I will bring to this position."

Billick, an NFL Network analyst, coached in the NFL and college football from 1977 to 2007. The pinnacle of his career was winning the 2000 Super Bowl as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. Alongside ASU's special assistant and then defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis, Baltimore allowed an NFL-record low 165 points during the course of the season. They also led the league in turnover differential at plus-23. Billick was inducted into the Raven's Ring of Honor in 2019.

An expert motivator, NFL coach, and strategist, Billick not only has nine former assistant coaches who went on the become head coaches at the NFL and college level, but he also coached Sun Devil greats Randall McDaniel, Terrell Suggs, and Todd Heap, as well as Hal of Famers such as Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, and Ed Reed.

"I have known Brian since the 1980s, and he is a person whom I completely trust," ASU head coach Herm Edwards said. "He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach, and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today, and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff, but specifically to our offensive staff."