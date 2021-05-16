Sunday Sweep of Beavers thwarted; Sun Devils drop third game 11-4

Against No. 23 Oregon State (32-17, 14-10 Pac-12), Arizona State (30-15, 14-10 Pac-12) scored nine runs in an incredible walk-off affair on Friday night and blitzed the Beavers on Saturday night, scoring 11 runs, dominating in all aspects. Cruising high with confidence, the Sun Devils entered the Sunday matchup yearning for a sweep of their conference foe, as the two sides jostled for fourth place in the Pac-12 standings.

Instead, ASU was met with a cold, hard look in the mirror, as Oregon State jumped out to a massive lead early and never looked back, nabbing third place in the Pac-12 via an 11-4 victory.

The onslaught began in the second, as the Beavers started the game much like the Sun Devils did on Saturday, with explosive waves of offense and extra-base hits while also capitalizing on defensive miscues.

OSU catcher Troy Claunch opened the scoring with a solo leadoff homer to center. With two outs, Beavers really put their foot down. Greg Fuchs was hit by a pitch for a free base before Kyle Fromke drove him home with an RBI double. Matthew Gretler cleared the bases with a two-run bomb to left field to give OSU a four-run advantage.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MT05HIEJBTEwgQUxFUlQhPGJyPjxicj5Ucm95IENsYXVuY2ggZ29l cyBkZWVwIHRvIGNlbnRlciB0byBsZWFkIG9mZiB0aGUgc2Vjb25kIGZvciBo aXMgc2Vjb25kIGhvbWUgcnVuIG9mIHRoZSBzZXJpZXMuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmVhdnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JlYXZzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vSjRsSFg4dnIzZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0o0bEhY OHZyM2Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT3JlZ29uIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChA QmVhdmVyQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmVhdmVyQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTQwMTkyNjYwNjg4MTU4NzY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Next, second baseman Andy Armstrong fired a ball to left field that ASU left fielder Hunter Jump misplayed, as it sailed over his head for two bases. Armstrong then scored after Sun Devil right fielder Kade Higgins lost the ball in the Sunday sunshine, lipping out of his glove.

The tribulations continued in the third, as Claunch led off the frame with a double. Right fielder Justin Boyd added another run with an RBI single to the gap in right center. Fromke put the icing on the cake with a no-doubt four-bagger to extend the lead to eight runs, ASU left fielder Hunter Jump didn’t even move from his spot in the outfield.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZWZ0IGZpZWxkZXIgZGlkbiYjMzk7dCBldmVuIG1vdmUuPGJyPjxi cj44LTEgYWZ0ZXIgMiAxLzIgaW4gUGhvZW5peC48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CZWF2cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmVhdnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby84RUVFQXZVNzBYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOEVFRUF2VTcw WDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPcmVnb24gU3RhdGUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBCZWF2 ZXJCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZWF2 ZXJCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM5NDAzMDMxNDE2NzU0MTc2MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Sun Devils almost seemed to be looking into a mirror; a reflection of Saturday night’s 11-5 rout.

“(OSU) just had it rolling,” freshman third baseman Hunter Haas said. “They had the long ball; it was a reverse from what happened yesterday, where we hit a bunch of home runs. Today was just their day.”

With the roles flipped, Oregon State racked up another three runs in the fourth via a two-run opposite-field knock from Ryan Ober.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PYmVyIGdvZXMgb3BwbyBmb3Igb3VyIGZvdXJ0aCBob21lIHJ1biBv ZiB0aGUgZGF5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veDBoUGxQZUt5ZyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3gwaFBsUGVLeWc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT3Jl Z29uIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAQmVhdmVyQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVhdmVyQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzEz OTQwMzI5NDc3OTE5OTA3ODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE2 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The second defensive error came shortly afterward, as freshman reliever Joe Hauser threw the ball away at first base. Two singles, one a bunt where Hauser and first baseman Jack Moss converged, leaving first base uncovered across the next three batters drove in the 11th run of the day in just three and two-thirds innings.

“Oregon State’s early offense was certainly the difference today,” ASU manager Tracy Smith said after the contest. “That allowed Oregon State to take the pressure off themselves in the batter's box, and we left several pitches up in the zone... That's one of the top teams in the country, and they just put it on us early."

The Sun Devil bats attempted to answer in the second, fourth, and fifth innings, but the initial deficit proved to be too much to overcome. Haas knocked a leadoff double in the second, before scoring on an RBI infield single from Joe Lampe, who beat the throw to first.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MQU1QITxicj48YnI+TGVncyBvdXQgYW4gUkJJIGluZmllbGQgc2lu Z2xlIGFuZCBBU1UgaGFzIHJ1bm5lcnMgb24gdGhlIGNvcm5lcnMgd2l0aCBv bmUgb3V0LCBkb3duIGJ5IGZvdXIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9T ZlVtek9ReklhIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2ZVbXpPUXpJYTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTdW4gRGV2aWwgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBBU1VfQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVNVX0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xMzk0MDI1MjUzMzcwNjkxNTg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1h eSAxNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In the fourth, Haas lead off the home half with another hit, this time a single. Redshirt freshman catcher/first baseman Nate Baez followed up with a double to the left field corner and Haas got on his horse to score from first.

The final run for the maroon and gold came via an opposite-field solo shot over the right field wall from redshirt senior catcher Sam Ferri, his fourth homer of the season.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaXQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PcHBvIHRhY28gYm9tYiDwn4yu8J+SozxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2FtX19GZXJyaT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A U2FtX19GZXJyaTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvRm9ya3NVcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0ZvcmtzVXA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ia1ZW bURxbGNOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGtWVm1EcWxjTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBTdW4gRGV2aWwgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBBU1VfQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVNVX0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x Mzk0MDQ5NTc5NDExMDc1MDcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAx NiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The hottest of ASU’s bats, freshmen Ethan Long and Sean McLain, logged 1-for-4 and 0-for-3 performances in the batter’s box, respectively. Long finished the three-game slate with six hits, three home runs, and seven RBI in 12 at-bats. His only hit on Sunday was a single through the gap on the left side in the seventh. In the bottom of the ninth, the freshman phenom was hit in the face with a pitch but walked it off, and both Haas and Smith assured he was okay after the game.

The performance on the mound matched the offensive inefficiencies, as redshirt freshman lefty Kai Murphy, usually known for his play in the field for the Sun Devils, started on the bump for his fourth pitching appearance this year. Last Sunday in the series finale against Cal, Murphy threw seven innings of one-hit ball, striking out three.

Murphy hadn’t allowed more than one hit in each of his appearances this season, but that streak ended on Sunday, as the local product from Mesa was in for a long afternoon against the Beavers. The redshirt freshman was pulled after just two and a third innings and 54 pitches, in which he allowed five hits (two homers, three doubles), six runs – five of them earned, and one strikeout.

“He left a couple of pitches elevated, and they got some good swings on him,” Smith said of his starter. “He’s going to be important for us going forward, though, so we aren’t going to make too much out of his performance today. It just wasn’t a good day for him on the mound, and that happens sometimes.”

Freshman reliever Jared Glenn and Hauser each pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief of Murphy in succession, but like their predecessor, they couldn’t dodge the OSU bats. Both righties were responsible for two earned runs, with Hauser giving up three runs (one unearned) to Glenn’s two.

A bright spot on the day was the performance of a quartet of relievers who halted the Beavers’ offensive efforts. Relievers Christian Bodlovich, Graham Osman, Blake Burzell, and Brady Corrigan combined to finish the contest without allowing another Beaver to cross home plate. Osman, who grabbed the final out of the seventh and first two outs of the eighth, was the only member of the quartet to allow a hit.

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NNiB8IEF0dGEgYm95LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2JsYWtlX2J1cnplbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJsYWtl X2J1cnplbGw8L2E+Ljxicj48YnI+U29saWQgMS0yLTMgaW5uaW5nIHRoZXJl IHdpdGggc29tZSBoYXJtbGVzcyBmbHlvdXRzLjxicj48YnI+MTEtNCwgQmVh dmVycy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lkNVBRbkJIZnkiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JZDVQUW5CSGZ5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFN1biBEZXZp bCBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQEFTVV9CYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BU1VfQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTQwNDU5NTU1MzY2 OTEyMDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=