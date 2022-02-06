Sun Devils upset No. 3 Bruins in triple overtime thriller

Marreon Jackson has a career-high in an ASU uniform of 24 points

On Tuesday, ASU head coach Bobby Hurley expressed his gratitude for the continued effort of his team, despite not receiving the winning results and successes that the squad had hoped for. His team hadn’t won a conference game since Jan. 17, and that was against last-place Utah in a two-point win which they grabbed by the skin of their teeth.

On Saturday night against No. 3 UCLA (16-4, 8-3 Pac-12), Hurley’s Arizona State Sun Devils (7-13, 3-7) came to play with that same intensity, determined to find a winning result. It only took 40 minutes of regulation and three five-minute overtime periods to break the deadlock, with ASU finally grabbing their much-desired upset victory, knocking off the Bruins 87-84.

An ASU crowd of 9,135, which had been heavily engaged in the contest and naturally stayed until the final buzzer stormed the floor with joy, gleefully obscuring the tan hardwood of Desert Financial Arena with nothing but maroon and gold.

“It’s a great win for everybody,” Hurley said afterward, donning an ASU athletics t-shirt and sweatpants after his typical suit and tie was drenched in the locker room celebration. “It’s good for everyone to enjoy this moment; it was exciting. I got to fist bump a couple of students; they were terrific. The crowd was fantastic throughout the whole game; their energy never dropped.”

“I almost didn’t want it to end. Both teams were good tonight and played a heck of a game. It was fun to be a part of it and coach in it.”

For the first 15 minutes, Arizona State went blow-for-blow with UCLA; trading leads without letting one side escape to double digits. The ASU offense, one of the worst in the Power Five, flowed and distributed the ball well, while intense defense kept the Bruins at bay. Across the final six minutes of the half, the Sun Devils went on an 11-5 run, capped off by a three-pointer from sophomore guard Jay Heath to give the Sun Devils a two-point advantage into the locker room.

First-half intensity and success are nothing new for ASU – it’s holding that lead in the second half, which has haunted the Sun Devils throughout their season. However, ASU scored eight unanswered points to open the second half before any Bruin could tickle the twine. At its largest, Arizona State extended its lead to 11 before the Bruins began to claw back. With three minutes remaining in the contest, UCLA regained the lead. With 35 seconds remaining and down by two, graduate student guard Marreon Jackson headed to the free-throw line, sinking both, tying the game at 62.

Junior UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, UCLA’s hero in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, attempted to put the Sun Devils away in the dying moments of regulation – he came up short. Arizona State grabbed the board and flipped it to the hands of Jackson, who sprinted up the court. Jackson fired a three from the “c” of the Desert Financial Arena logo on the hardwood with 2.4 seconds remaining. It clanged off the iron, and the buzzer rang – to overtime they went.

The next three overtimes were a slugfest of titanic proportions – hard fouls, clutch makes, and back-and-forth drama. Through the first two overtimes, each team had an opportunity to walk away with a game-winner.

Tied at 70, UCLA attempted to inbound from their own end of the floor to the frontcourt, but the pass was long and went out of bounds untouched. With 1.4 seconds remaining, the Sun Devils set up a corner three opportunity for sophomore guard DJ Horne. The Illinois State transfer put up a good shot, but it didn’t find its intended target.

In the dying moments of the second overtime, after a massive posterizing dunk from junior forward Jalen Graham, UCLA junior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed a fading jumper from the right side at the buzzer.

