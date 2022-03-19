Sun Devils talk change in defensive approach

Continuity appears to be a word used quite a bit when discussing expectations of the ASU defense under its new coordinator, Donnie Henderson. Nonetheless, there are some evident changes players on this side of the ball have already noticed through the first week of spring.





Defensive end Michael Matus and linebackers Kyle Soelle and Eric Gentry discussed defensive philosophy, coaching changes, and individual and team expectations for 2022. Here’s what the trio had to say.





Matus raved about his defensive line’s performance in spring practice. He specifically highlighted the depth and how the second unit can help the starters just by being themselves.





“One good thing is the depth we have now,” Matus said. “I guess you could say the skill gap within the depth is completely reduced. Being able to put the two’s in and have everyone think that they’re the ones can take you a long way. Having guys constantly rotating and constantly fresh makes a big difference. It’s the new guys who have come in but also guys who have come up, guys like Joe (Moore) guys like Stanley (Lambert) guys like that are doing really well, and it’s only up from here.”





Matus also detailed how the defense will operate with the change in coordinator from Antonio Pierce to Donnie Henderson. Coaching changes are no strangers to Arizona State football players, and Matus indicated that the similarities are plenty.





“AP liked to blitz; he was a more blitz-heavy,” Matus described. “Overall, they’re both phenomenal coaches. Their attention to detail is astronomical. I’d like to say I pay attention to details, but these guys really pay attention to details. Other than that, I don’t really notice too much; they’re both great coaches.”





***





Kyle Soelle isn’t one to spend too much time chopping it up with the media, and today was no different. The senior linebacker spoke with quiet confidence, discussing his leadership expectations and what it’s like to play alongside his little brother in the younger Soelle’s expanded role.





“First day of pads, you gotta set the tone as a linebacker every day,” Soelle stated. “In the last few years, we pride ourselves on leading the way. AP instilled a lot of good values in us. Verbiage kind of changed a little bit, but at the end of the day, it’s the same scheme. Coach Donnie’s doing a good job leading us and sending us in a good direction.”





There’s a new guy on the block. Mississippi State transfer Rodney Groce is looking to add depth to a strong linebacking core. Soelle has been impressed with Gross during the first week of practice.





“He has a lot of similar characteristics (to Darien Butler),” Soelle noted, “really quick burst, physical at the point of contact. Still learning the schemes and everything, but once he gets his head in the playbook and learns everything, he’s gonna be a great player.”





And what about his younger brother Connor and his performance?





“Obviously, on the field, it’s all business for us,” Soelle said, “but it’s nice to see your brother learn and develop not only as a player but as a man. He is my roommate, so I see him every day. I like having him beside me; he helps me, I help him, so it’s a great relationship.





The recruiting investigation is the elephant in the room regarding ASU football. With five assistant coaches departing since last year due to the investigation, it can be difficult for players to remain focused on the task at hand. Soelle says the team is using the doubt spawned from it as motivation.





“We’re absolutely (embracing the underdog role). Everyone has outside noise, including you guys (the media),” Soelle said, “you guys want to all point the fingers at us, but we’re blocking all that out; it’s just the players on the field at the end of the day. We’ll see what happens this fall I think all you guys are gonna be shocked. That’s for me to say and you guys to see.”





***





In 2021, freshman linebacker Eric Gentry was a definitive bright spot on the defense. He spent most of the year backing up Soelle, Butler, and Merlin Robertson but did see two starts. His season was highlighted by a big time performance in the win at UCLA, and he’s looking to build on those successes to fill the shoes of Black.





His media session on Saturday afternoon was his first of the spring.





“Just being a leader, just trying to do my best to be a leader and help 34 (Kyle Soelle) and 8 (Merlin Robertson) as much as I can,” Gentry explained. “I’m hyped and motivated, maybe last year I wasn’t realizing it, but now I’m trying to be a leader for the first team.”





The absence of Darien Butler will surely be felt by the ASU defense. That said, Butler’s leadership both by example and verbiage, laid the foundation for guys like Gentry to step in. Gentry thinks very highly of the man he’s replacing.





“He’s my favorite player,” Gentry admitted. “2-0 is my favorite player. We call and text; we talk all the time. I just want to pick his brain about how the NFL is going; he’s the epitome for me, the highest level of a football player. All three of them (linebackers) They’re all football players. They treat it like it’s a job. I realized towards the end of the season that I had to make it a full time job.”





Gentry’s biggest shortcoming last season was his slim frame. It’s something he’s taken to heart so far this offseason. He said he’s added at least 12 pounds since the season ended and that it’s taken a different approach to get him there.





“I used to think ‘ah man weights,’ but this year I have no problem going in by myself and lifting,” Gentry said. “(Strength) Coach Joe (Connolly) always saw the vision when I first came here; he told me I was going to be his project. Every year he has a project to build somebody up, and for me, just being able to lift weights and help my team. I’ve added 12 or 13 pounds since January.”





Gentry feels that defensive differences have elevated the overall aggressiveness this unit has exhibited early on in the spring.





“More chippy, there’s a lot of opportunities, and everybody’s hungry to get it,” Gentry stated. “You could see during the whole practice we have a real competitive defense. Even in spring conditioning, we were more competitive. (Donnie Henderson) is amazing; he’s just like coach Herm and AP; he’s open to players. Just to be open to the players’ advice, I can’t ask for anything else.”









