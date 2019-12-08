When Robbi Ryan went down with an apparent ankle injury early in Arizona State women’s basketball’s overtime win over Idaho State on Sunday, Kiara Russell knew it was time to step up.







“Coach always emphasizes next woman up so that fed more fuel to the fire and we knew we had this game,” Russell stated.





Ryan departed the game early in the second quarter after landing awkwardly, leaving Russell, her fellow senior backcourt member, to fill the void.





And fill the void she did.





Russell dropped a career-high 14 points, 11 of which came after Ryan’s injury, in the 74-69 victory to go along with a team-high three steals. She also had four rebounds.





“She was so tough,” Turner Thorne said. “She was so determined. There was no way she was going to let us lose that game.”





Russell’s performance overcame a tremendous day from Idaho State guard Dora Goles.





Goles had 26 points on 10-18 shooting and 5-7 from three-point range. The redshirt-junior led all scorers in the game.





It was not ASU’s typical defensive performance on Sunday. Idaho State shot 26-61 (42.6 percent) from the field including 8-17 from three.





“…I said all along Idaho State has a chance to win the Big Sky,” ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne said. They were though. I mean they were banking in threes. They were hitting shots they haven’t hit all year and so credit them for that. Discredit us for letting them do it.”





The Sun Devils did have their usual rebounding performance. ASU outrebounded Idaho State 47-26, including 21-11 on the offensive glass.





ASU started off well offensively which has been a struggle of late. The Sun Devils shot an even 50 percent from the field in the first quarter to lead 18-17 at the end of one.





The second quarter was when adversity hit ASU as Ryan was lost and Goles caught fire going 3-3 from three. ASU trailed 35-29 at the end of the first half.





It appeared the Sun Devils had the game in hand as they started the third quarter on fire. ASU started the third period on a 15-4 run over the first 5:58 of the quarter. The Sun Devils led 46-39 with 4:02 to go in the quarter. However, they did not score another bucket in the quarter and only led 46-43 at the end of the third.





The fourth quarter was back and forth between both squads. An Iris Mbulito layup extended ASU’s lead to five with 9:37 to go in the game before yet another Goles’ three-pointer along with a Callie Bourne jump shot quickly tied the game at 48 with 8:15 to play.





ASU went on a small run propelled by a couple of Sara Bejedi baskets to lead 56-49 with 5:51 to go in the quarter.





From there, the Sun Devils missed their next four shots and allowed the Bengals to tie the game at 56 with 1:37 left. Sun Devil senior guard Reili Richardson then hit a clutch three-pointer to give the Sun Devils a 59-56 lead with 1:09 remaining in the game.





Bourn then banked in a three to tie the game with 0:14 to go and ASU’s last possession fell short to end regulation with a score of 59-59.





In overtime, it was the Ja’Tavia Tapley show. The graduate-transfer senior had eight of her team-high 15 points in the bonus quarter and propelled ASU to an 11-0 run to start the period. The Bengals clawed back but ASU hung on to win 74-59.





It was the first overtime game for ASU since upsetting Oregon State 79-76 in two overtimes on Jan. 20 of last season.





“…We actually should have beat them before overtime so we just made it our business to let everyone know that it was our game…,” Tapley said.





Turner Thorne praised not only Tapley but her other two healthy seniors who played in the overtime period.





“…I thought the seniors; Ja’Tavia, Reili, (Kiara)…I thought those three really stepped up in overtime and just said oh no way, this is our game,” Turner Thorne stated.





ASU was again without senior Jamie Ruden (foot) and Turner Thorne gave no timetable on Ryan.





ASU plays its next game Saturday at home against New Mexico at 2 p.m. MST.