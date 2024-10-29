Sun Devils strive toward bigger goals than eclipsing preseason expectations

The Sun Devils are a win away from bowl eligibility as a road game in Stillwater against Oklahoma State is standing in the way of their sixth win. Senior running back Cam Skattebo experienced the 2023 3-9 campaign, which naturally made him appreciative of the success he and his team are enjoying this year. Although the team has already surpassed its odds makers’ projected win total of 4.5, a projection that was coupled with a last-place prediction by the media's Big 12 preseason poll, Skattebo feels as if the team isn’t solely focused on just bowl eligibility.





“That was the base goal,” Skattebo said of surpassing that projection. “We have bigger things now. A couple of teams lose, and we win out; you never know what could happen. Obviously, we’re happy we’re almost bowl eligible, but we’re looking further past that now.”





Oklahoma State and ASU faced off last year, and the Cowboys walked away with a 27-15 comeback win, a contest where Arizona State relinquished a 15-7 halftime lead. It’s been a game Skattebo has looked forward to all year, as the two teams are now conference opponents. With a high chance of rain on Saturday, Skattebo could also see an increased role.





“It’d be huge," Skattebo remarked. “People have asked what I’ve circled on the schedule the whole year, and this is the one. It’s a good team with a good environment, and to come out with this one 6-2 would be awesome. We should have had this one last year. Now it’s a conference game, and we weren’t as good as we were this year. Hopefully, this year, it’s a different story.”





Sophomore running back Kyson Brown has displayed an immense amount of growth from his freshman year, and Skattebo has a front-row seat to that. Head coach Kenny Dillingham’s announcement today on running back Raleek Brown’s medical redshirt due to a hamstring injury will only aid Kyson’s Brown bid for heavier game day workloads. Skattebo also praised Kyson’s Brown loyalty and buy-in for the team, as he could have easily entered the transfer portal in search of a heightened role. In a deep running back room, Kyson’s Brown has proven that he stays ready for his number is called.





“He’s a completely different player,” Skattebo mentioned. “He’s still sitting there waiting for his time, and we talk every day. His head is screwed on straight, and he’s ready to go whenever his name gets called. I have the utmost respect for that kid. He could have gotten up and left if he wanted to, but he’s sticking to the grind.”





Skattebo took on a heavy workload last year and was expected to have more breaks throughout the game with the Sun Devils' depth at running back. Yet, Skattebo kept around the same workload but listened to his body instead of pushing it past its limits. Skattebo credits many factors to his health and also recognizes the people who help him stay fully healthy.





“Coaches take care of me week in and week out,” Skattebo commented. “It’s just being in the treatment room with ice baths and stretching, making sure I’m keeping my body moving. The worst thing you could do is sit there and let it all build up instead of getting out there and moving around.”





The Cowboys have struggled on defense and are last in the conference in run defense, allowing an average of 251 yards. Conversely, ASU is fourth in the Big 12, averaging 208 rushing yards a game and, on paper, poised to successfully exploit that Oklahoma State weakness. Skattebo feels that although running the ball is ASU's obvious offensive strength, their identity doesn’t change depending on the opponent.





“We just have to keep pushing,” Skattebo noted. “We obviously want to run the ball but we have to be able to throw the ball too. With their defense, we’re going to do what we can and what we do best. We’re not going to try to change anything up for anybody. The best teams in the country are the people who do what they do best no matter who they play.”





With Halloween coming up this Thursday, kids around Tempe have talked about dressing up as Skattebo, emphasizing the “boo” in the pronunciation. For Skattebo, his costumes growing up rarely changed. Growing up in Rio Linda, California, it was common for him and his friends to dress up as themselves.





“I was always myself or my older brother,” Skattebo reminisced. “I just wore my pads and threw my helmet on and walked around. Everybody kind of knew me and knew who I was growing up in a small town, and we all dressed up as football players together.”