The entire Arizona State team sat down, basking at the screen ahead of them in disgust.

The main entree of the Friday film session was the Sun Devils’ 10-point loss to Utah, leaving a repulsive taste in the mouth of Bobby Hurley and company that could only be cured by change … and a lot of it.

Later in the day, the Sun Devils held practice, or as forward Romello White called it, “punishment for the game we had.”

After a while, the ASU head coach threw a lineup on the floor, one that had never really been tested out before. On the floor was one guard -- Rob Edwards -- along with a quartet of forwards -- White, Kimani Lawrence, Zylan Cheatham, and De’Quon Lake. Notoriously missing from the lineup was freshman guard, and ASU’s leading scorer, Luguentz Dort and sophomore guard Remy Martin.

“It worked well,” Lake said. “We moved the ball. It was very entertaining. I always wanted to play beside Melo and it was a big lineup. We played a 2-3 zone and they couldn’t really score against the 2-3 zone because we had a lot of length.”

The lineup, as Hurley quickly informed his team, would be ASU’s starting five against Colorado.

“Bobby had specific words about (the lineup change) but I think it was just to send a message,” Cheatham said. “He rewarded guys that he thought were playing the right way.”

“I was like, ‘Wow. For real?’” White said, “I’ve always wanted it to happen.”

White got his wish and everything Lake witnessed in Friday’s practice morphed on to the court with seemingly no hitch in ASU’s 83-61 win of the Buffaloes (9-5, 0-2 Pac-12) Saturday night.

The ball funneled down low to Lake and White for 50 points in the paint. The 2-3 zone suffocated Colorado’s offense, forcing them into contested shots en route to a 33 percent mark from the field, the best defensive effort by ASU in Pac-12 play in nearly seven years. The contested pull-up jumpers by the Sun Devils with 20 seconds left in the shot clock disappeared. And perhaps most surprising given there were four forwards on the court for a majority of the game, the ball flowed around the arc to the tune of a season-high 24 assists.

“I don’t know if we were thinking about it,” freshman forward Taeshon Cherry said, “I don’t know what was happening. We were just moving it, moving it, looking for the open man. When we swing the ball it’s ridiculous because the defense gets lost.”

The Sun Devils (10-4, 1-1 Pac-12) shot 57 percent from the field. That’s not going to happen every night. But it wasn’t a fluke either.

With its forward-laden starting lineup, Cheatham brought the ball up as a pass-first point forward, able to kick the ball to Edwards or Lawrence on either wing or chuck it down low to the twin towers of the 6-foot-8 White and 6-foot-9 Lake.

He often opted for the latter.

The pair of big men, who have only been on the court together a handful of times in their two years in Tempe, finally had their chance to shine. Unafraid to dump passes to each other, and in White’s case, take a 10-foot jumper, the duo combined for 31 points and 15 rebounds, giving ASU a dominant low-post presence that it hasn’t had the luxury of in a while.

“That’s something that’s going to be a tough matchup for a lot of teams,” Cheatham said of Lake and White. “That’s a lot of size with them two being 6-8, 6-9. Then me at 6-8 at the point. Rob stretching the floor. Kimani stretching the floor. That’s going to be tough for teams to match up with. I’m glad they were able to play off each other.”

On Saturday, Hurley felt like a major league manager. His finger hard-pressed to the pulse of his team, understanding the right buttons to push and lineup changes to make. His bold lineup shakeup paid off, offering ASU a blueprint to follow through conference season.

After one good night, though, Hurley didn’t seem absurdly confident that Saturday’s starting five would become the norm.