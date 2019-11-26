PRINCETON, N.J. - Khalid Thomas’ season started off the season with his luggage getting lost on the way to China and scoring two points through four games. After tonight, suffice to say things are looking up for the Portland native and ASU’s junior college transfer.

With the Tigers’ defense fixated on slowing down an unconscious career-night by Remy Martin, the junior was able to split a double team and launch an airborne bullet to Thomas who calmly drained a corner triple with 3.2 seconds left to give Arizona State (4-2) a decisive two-point lead in the closing seconds of their 67-65 win over Princeton (0-5).





Khalid Thomas for the win!



Thomas hits a 3 to give ASU the lead and the win! pic.twitter.com/8wzAYkVF3M — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 27, 2019

Princeton’s upset bid officially came to an end when Jaelin Llewellyn’s buzzer-beating prayer from just inside half court ricocheted off the top corner of the backboard. “The play was for me to come off a pick and they sent a double,” Martin said. “and I just spun off and I saw Khalid in the corner and I trusted my teammate and I gave him the best pass to get to it and he had the confidence to knock it down. Usually, I would shoot that shot but I remembered Khalid in the gym and he’s worked on that shot.”



“I really wasn’t nervous,” Thomas added. “I put in the reps all the time I was comfortable. I was wide open and I had time.”

It was a surprisingly hard-fought victory over the winless Tigers as Princeton led for much of the game despite a career-high 33 points for Martin. Thomas has his own career-high as a Sun Devil with 14 points, converting 3-4 shots from three-point range.

The Tigers raced out to an early 26-14 advantage behind a dominant effort from their Senior Center Richmond Aririguzoh who finished with a monster 16-point, 18-rebound, 5-assist effort.

“He’s a load down there and it’s tough to leave and go double because of the perimeter shooting,” said ASU head coach Bobby Hurley, “and it becomes a pick your poison. I think we’re fortunate to have a guy like Romello White who’s a big body and can anchor down in the post, but he’s a handful.”

Arizona State struggled to diversify their offense as Thomas became the first Sun Devil outside of Martin or Romello White to get a bucket over 13 minutes into the game.

Spurred on by Thomas’ energy off the bench and Martin’s prowess ASU closed the gap to 31-26 at the half.

With 14:34 left in the second half and Princeton coming on strong, Martin took the one-man act to another level scored 18 of Arizona State’s next 20 points.

“I was in awe of watching it when he was going on that run,” Hurley admitted, “to get us back in that game I was just sitting back and watching how brilliant he is.”

The junior guard showed off a varied offensive game, yo-yoing his way through Tigers’ with an irrepressible handle while simultaneously annihilating them from deep, nailing three of his six shots from long range.

Martin played the whole second half with a postseason like intensity. The kind of fixation you typically only see with a dog staring down a tennis ball. He wasn’t going to lose.

That emotion boiled over as tears began leaking down Martin’s face as soon as the final buzzer sounded.