Remy Martin sat at the press conference podium and let out a deep breath. As the reporters in front of him, the sophomore guard knew the Sun Devils got away with one.





“We got lucky,” Martin said after ASU’s 70-67 win over Oregon State. “But at the end of the day, all that matters is we got the win. That’s all that matters.”





Indeed. Thursday’s close victory will show up in the win column just the same for an ASU team that desperately needs a weekend sweep to keep its name in the NCAA Tournament picture.





But it wasn't a thing of beauty -- especially at the end where the Beavers (11-5, 3-1 Pac-12) went on a 9-0 run to cut the Devils’ lead to three, exciting the pulse of a Wells Fargo Arena crowd that thought the game was headed for a blowout.





In all reality, it should have been.





ASU (12-5, 3-2 Pac-12) was up as much as 18 in the second half behind an offensive performance that could best be categorized as consistent. Now that’s not always a good thing but for a Sun Devil team looking for positives, it may be just what they needed.





Five Sun Devils -- Martin, Rob Edwards, Romello White, Zylan Cheatham, and Taeshon Cherry -- scored in double figures. For a team that has won a majority of games on the backs of one singular performance, it was refreshing in a sense.





The off-balance heaves early in the shot clock are all but extinct. The ball was moving to the tune of 15 assists and a 44 percent clip from the field.





“We did a pretty good job of (ball movement,)” Hurley said. “I think we still over-dribbled in some spots but we have to continue to clean that up.”





Coming into the season, ASU had major questions about outside shooting. But if Martin, Edwards, Cherry or Luguentz Dort are shooting bad, they’ll take more shots, hoping some will start falling eventually. It’s sort of like the philosophy last year’s Sun Devil squad had.





But last year’s version of ASU had shooters who you knew were going to fire from deep no matter the circumstances. This year, the Devils don’t have the shooting for that to work every game, especially not in lineups where three or four forwards are on the court.





“We had double-figure threes,” Hurley said. “Our numbers were good at 40 percent overall and Tae had great practices coming into this game and he was very locked in.”





The fourth-year head coach is right. The Sun Devils shot 40 percent from beyond the arc (10 of 25) including four in the second half from Cherry and Edwards, who finished the night with 13 points on three of six from deep.