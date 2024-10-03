A bye week awarded Arizona State the opportunity to self-reflect and evaluate ahead of its remaining eight games. With Kansas on the horizon, the coaching staff's focus is internal, as the players' game plan revolves largely around focus and avoiding individual errors.





Former NFL wide receiver and ASU wide receivers coach Hines Ward said the opposing team should be an afterthought when referring to gamedays, as the onus is on the players to showcase the fruits of labor following effective practices leading up to the contest. Despite a satisfactory 3-1 record, the Sun Devils haven’t forgotten the preseason projection placed on them as the last-place team listed in the Big 12 Media Preseason Poll.





“I always say it's really not about the opponent, but really about the preparation that we put into it, and you know all these guys' goals and dreams is one day making it to the NFL," Ward said. “It's just about us getting better, ascending each and every day, each and every week, getting better, trying not to take a step back.”





“I'm still kind of the person that I remember we picked that last in our conference. So we really haven't did anything so for us. So now it's just about putting the preparation time in.”





After falling 30-22 against Texas Tech, ASU's first loss of 2024, head coach Kenny Dillingham made it a point to rehash the fundamentals over the extended break without overcomplicating the scheme.





With 14 years of NFL experience and 1,000 career receptions, Ward is the epitome of sustained success at a professional level. Keeping his players' mentality in check was a key focus of the bye week following their loss.





“That's something that we stress as a coaching staff,” Ward said. “Let's get back to the basics, get back to the things that we do best not trying to overthink things not trying to put too much things in.





“Sometimes it's teaching these kids how to handle success a little bit. I always tell them you're not as good as you think you are, but your not as bad as they say you are, So that just keeps you on an even keel.”





Kansas's defensive goal is to shack the ASU wideouts out of their cool headspace. This is spearheaded by talented cornerback Melo Dotson, who leads the Big 12 conference in interceptions with three through five games.





“It's definitely going to be a tough challenge,” Ward remarked. “Personally, I think their secondary is the strength of their defense. So it's going to be definitely a challenge for all the wideouts. Make sure that we go out and execute our plays and be good on our technique and fundamentals.





“They're long, rangy, long arms, take a lot of chances. So you better be good with your techniques and your route running. You don't get a lot of interceptions by not taking chances. They’re seeing something in a receiver's route or combination and things like that. So, a veteran group with a lot of playing experience in the secondary. So it's definitely a challenge for us.”





The offensive side of the ball for the Jayhawks has struggled during this four-game losing streak, albeit falling by four points or less three weeks in a row prior to the 11-point defeat versus TCU. ASU cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington is well aware of the obstacles Saturday evening's opponent can and will present.





“I'm letting the guys know that their record in the box score doesn't paint the portrait of who this team is,” Carrington noted. “This is a 1-4 team coming to play us here at home. A team that was a few plays away from a 4-1 or, arguably a team that's coming in 5-0. to focus on the wins and losses next to their man. Just really respect the opponent.”





One challenge Carrington described regarding the Kansas wide receiver core is their length and size. The only Jayhawk receivers to have found the endzone this year, Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold, are listed at 6-foot-0 and 6-foot-3, respectively. They will be mostly defended by Sun Devil cornerbacks Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson, who both stand 5-foot-11. The physical battle on Saturday could be a stiff test for ASU.





“They probably have four to six inches in the cornerbacks depending on the matchup,” Carrington described. “It’s just guys being disciplined at the line of scrimmage, guys not putting themselves in a position for a big outside receiver to kind of box you out and themselves in a position for a big outside receiver to kind of box you out.”





The Sun Devils are returning junior defensive back Laterrance Welch back to the team following a leg injury that sidelined him in the last three games. The LSU transfer brings a fearless presence that could benefit the defensive back room on Saturday night, as well as take the pressure off of the starting corners who have faced a heavy load of snaps to start the season.





“Having LT back is huge,” Carrington stated. “He's a guy that obviously has infectious energy, but he brings in a physicality that those other guys aren't coming with on Saturday. So just to get that presence out there is gonna be be essential and he'll kind of take some of the heat off of those guys from playing the extensive amount of snaps. Keith played 88 snaps, Javan played 87 snaps [against Texas Tech] getting towards when fatigue sets in, the focus and emphasis on actual technique, focus on alignment, is more key in those instances.”