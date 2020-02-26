



This year’s Arizona State Sun Devils find themselves in a position that feels foreign to even it’s longest, most loyal fans: sitting in first place in the Pac-12 with four regular season games remaining.

ASU has never captured a regular season conference title, or tournament title for that matter, last finishing the regular season in first place in 1975 when it was part of the WAC conference.

Of course, the Sun Devils current standing is little more than a reflection of their impressive turnaround since starting 1-3 in conference play, winning nine of 10 since then and currently on a seven-game win streak. Going forward, they are not even close to locking up a top-four finish to guarantee a first-round bye, as three teams (Oregon, Colorado, UCLA) sit a half-game back while fifth-place Arizona is one full game behind.

Even sixth-place USC has a chance to pull within a half-game of ASU if both Los Angeles schools win Thursday and they beat the Sun Devils Saturday night.

So, to say the least, this final road series of the season will be a big one for ASU, as it’s their last chance to play two of the six teams they are still competing with for that conference tournament bye.

For a few guys on the team—most notably junior guard Remy Martin and sophomore forward Taeshon Cherry—this trip to southern California is an annual homecoming, and their families and friends get the chance to watch them play at the top college level right in their backyard.

What would make this trip even sweeter for Cherry is the possibility that he could return for Saturday’s matchup against USC for the first time since he injured his ankle against…USC, when they lost a nail biter in Tempe on February 8, thanks in large part to Cherry’s strong defense on the game’s final possession.

“He’s making really good progress and he’s had a great attitude about it,” coach Bobby Hurley said. “I would say based on him not practicing leading into UCLA, that he wouldn’t play versus UCLA. But there would be an outside chance, I think, that he could see some action on Saturday.”

That would seem to be just the boost ASU could use down this stretch run, as it sounds like he’ll see the court at some point in the final pair of home games if not Saturday to get tuned back up ahead of the postseason.





Team taking no satisfaction in standing at the top of the conference

As alluded to earlier, the Sun Devils have no business sitting and admiring their conference-best 10-4 record in Pac-12 play, which is something they understand all too well.

“It’s the same, man, I don’t really know,” Martin said when asked how it feels to be in first. “I don’t really care as long as at the end of the day, when we are officially first place at the end of the regular season, that would make me feel probably a lot better. But as of right now, my mindset is just like we’re last, honestly.”

As the team’s point guard and trusted, established leader, what Martin says and how he carries himself through the team’s success likely trickles down to the rest of the team. Not that he’s ever given people any reason to question him from the outside, but it’s certainly reassuring for fans to see and hear his understanding that the team’s work is just getting started now that they’re on top.

By Hurley’s account, the success has only given the team more energy and motivation, if anything, in practice and their day-to-day approach to things.

“I just think it’s more enthusiasm and enjoying the work we put in,” Hurley said. “I didn’t get any sense that we’re satisfied. I’ve been on some bad teams in the NBA, where this time of year everyone’s just hoping for the last game to be over. We are the polar opposite of that right now, just the energy, the enthusiasm, so everyone’s in a good frame of mind at the moment.”

For Martin, it’s never been a secret how much he values the ecstasy of winning over any personal stats or success. Therefore, he believes that all the good things that come with victories—especially going undefeated for damn near a full month—serves as motivation in and of itself.

“Everybody’s bought in because they’ve felt the way of winning,” Martin said. “When we start winning, you start feeling the love, and how much fans are starting to come out more, and all the attributes that come with winning. You start to feel that as a player, and you don’t want it to stop. So, you try to do whatever you can to maintain it, so that’s been a huge part.”

Those who have followed the team all season have a sense of Hurley’s constant belief in this team and its potential, despite the ups and downs of the first three months. He admitted he hasn’t always been the most upbeat with them but says that came from that very belief that they could accomplish something great.

“I would love to say that I’ve always been super positive, and I haven’t after certain games in Pac-12,” Hurley said. “I’ve challenged them. But I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t think it was there, it doesn’t make sense to just beat your head against a wall if you don’t have (potential).

“I just really felt that if we put it all together, that we’d have a chance to be really good, and it’s been great to see the contributions from so many people. And Remy, just allowing other guys to grow and develop, even though he’s having an all-American-type season. He’s really allowed other guys to have their space to shine within our offense.”





Emergence of Verge started with Hurley’s continued belief in him

Speaking of other guys who have shined in ASU’s offense, it’s no coincidence that junior guard Alonzo Verge Jr’s streak of consecutive games scoring double-digit points practically coincides exactly with the start of the team’s winning run 10 games ago.