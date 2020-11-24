ASUDevils - Sun Devils quickly becoming a major contender for the top 2021 prospect

By his own admission, Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive lineman Korey Foreman doesn't know why he didn't research Arizona State earlier in the recruiting process. Nonetheless, as he told Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney, once he did, he and his family are happy that they took that approach as the Sun Devils possess one aspect that is truly resonating quite a bit these days.

"The NFL standpoint, the NFL knowledge is the biggest thing for me and my family. Is over 150 years of coaching on that staff. There's a whole bunch of people over there that know about getting to the next level.

"We talked to Coach Herm Edwards on the phone and sitting there telling me and my family Korey, Mrs. Foreman, Mr. Foreman, there is not a question you can ask me that I won't have an answer to. Those conversations they go long term. I can only trust somebody who is willing and knows the process, and knows how to get to the next level. For my family standpoint, and for my standpoint, I trust ASU, and I don't know why that didn't I really did not look into them at first. but we're going to see how they take control of me and my family."

Below is Foreman's full interview with Gorney: