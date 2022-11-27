Even in a struggling campaign such as the 2021-22 one, ASU generally showed defensive prowess. And even with a good number of newcomers already proving to be impact players this season, that trait has hardly changed, if no improved, in a 76-54 victory over Alcorn State.

The Sun Devils (6-1), who are currently second in the Pac-12 defensive standings averaging 59.7 points, held the braves to 19-70 (27.1 percent) shooting from the floor and 5-2 (22.7 percent) from three-point range. The visitors made just two of their last 15 shots to end the game. The Sun Devils, as a team, blocked nine shots.





And yet, a performance on the other end of the floor today was equally impressive. Arizona State posted 20 assists in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2010-11 season.





“I knew this was gonna be a hard played game, a very scrappy opponent,” head coach Bobby Hurley said. “Very similar to some other opponents we had, I think even they were probably more formidable in certain ways, and there was no quit. They played the whole game just as I told our team they would. I was just really pleased with our ball movement. I think getting 20 assists again, and it wasn’t unscripted plays. It was on guys in the transition to open court making great decisions, really, really good passing, and unselfishness. “We get a lot of offense from our defense. The offense is going to come to us and make sure that we get great shots.





The first half was a true see-saw affair where the leads changed nearly ten times in the first 16 minutes, As Alcorn State had a slim 21-20 lead with 4:09 left in the first half, and the Braves were held without a basket over the final 6:43 to play in the half, as both teams went down to the locker room with ASU ahead 32-23. Forward Warren Washington’s five points were instrumental in ASU’s 12-2 run to close out the first stanza, as the visitors relinquished the lead for good on Sunday.





A pair of three-pointers by Arizona State guard Devan Cambridge made it 40-28 with 15:43 left in the game. Yet Alcorn State tried to stage a comeback using an 11-3 run to cut the deficit to 43-39 with 12:13 left. A three-pointer by guard Desmond Cambridge expanded the lead again to double digits, 55-45, with 8:46 left and effectively ended any hopes by the Braves to try and inch closer again.





Washington and Devan Cambridge each had 14 points and seven rebounds, with Washington going 5-5 from the floor. Point guard Frankie Collins had 11 points, and his five assists matched those of fellow guard DJ Horne. Gaffney was the fourth player to score in double digits with 10.





Much like its conference foes, ASU will play a pair of Pac-12 games in the first few days of December, beginning with a road affair at Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 1, and hosting Stanford on Sunday, Dec. 4.





“We have to ramp it up and take it to a new level,” Hurley commented, “I told them (the team) how important it is to get off to a good start (in league play).”





“We are really excited (about conference play),” Gaffney said. “These games were great to get us ready for the conference. We are ready to go.”





“I feel that we had a lot of good battles,” Washington added, “and a lot of good tests. The games we’ve had up to here are really gonna help us for Pac-12 (play). I think we are ready and prepared.”