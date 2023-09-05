Arizona State's season opener provided a narrow 24-21 home win over Southern Utah and plenty of challenges to contend with last Thursday night. ASU thrived in the first half, but a two-and-a-half-hour lightning delay halted the team's rhythm, an element they struggled to regain in the second half. Nonetheless, the Sun Devils posted a time of possession if over 13 minutes in the last quarter, an aspect that was crucial in the victory.





"The coaches are teaching us how to get through adversity," junior wide receiver Xavier Guillory said. "That was a good test to show us where we are when tough times hit. We have to do better for sure this week when adversity hits to adjust and keep the foot on the gas. We can't go out there and be lackluster just because some unfortunate events happened."





Guillory was involved in the most exciting play of the night. On 4th-and-8 on the visitors' 47-yard line, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham went ultra-aggressive and called a post route to Guillory, trusting true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada to find his formidbale downfield aerial target and throw the perfect ball. Rashada dropped an immaculate pass right into the arms of Guillory, connecting for what is the first touchdown for both of them in the Maroon and Gold.





"It was cool getting that first one," Guillory commented. "Especially after all the work we put in from the winter time when I got here to the spring and summer. Finally, just being able to reap the rewards of your hard work. We've hit those plays all the time during practice, so it was just kind of routine."





Hailing from Lapwai, Idaho, Guillory is a part of the Nez Perce Tribal Nation, and he showed his heritage after securing his first touchdown, dedicating his celebration to his cousin.





"One of my cousins did that when we were at a little Native Tournament," he said. "He did it, and I got a picture of it, and I was like, I am stealing that. I didn't do it last season because I forgot about it, but I told him I was gonna do it the next time I scored. I was glad I was able to get that in. I'll for sure keep doing that as long as my people cool with it and the refs don't throw flags for it."

(Video of that touchdown starts at the 5:41 mark)