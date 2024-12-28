Sun Devils not tiring of the constant underdog tag

Advertisement

ASU wide receiver Xavier Guillory (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

A repeated narrative that does not come to fruition can quickly lose its effectiveness. In four of the six 2024 contests where ASU was listed as an underdog, they not only covered the spread but won the game outright. The firing shot of the low expectations was the last-place prediction in the Big 12 media preseason poll. Head coach Kenny Dillingham assembled a team that fit and was more than happy to carry a never-ending chip on their shoulder, having players who will never grow bored of defying the critics.

“Most of the players on this team are underdogs,” redshirt senior receiver Xavier Guillory said. “That’s kind of our identity. Most of our star players are FCS transfers or guys who were backups at their old school. A lot of us are hungry to go out there and compete, and when we get our opportunity, we make plays. That’s who we are, and it wasn’t forced; it just happened organically.”

Dillingham has mentioned after every game this year that the next game becomes the most important game because they’ve made it important. The players have demonstrated that attitude all year long, and the Sun Devils’ approach is not about to change regardless of the magnitude of playing the odds-on favorite to win the national championship, as Arizona State faces Texas in the College Football Playoffs quarterfinals.

“There’s always something extra in your mind, but it’s just another game,” senior running back Cam Skattebo declared. “We have to play the same game we played against Wyoming, BYU, Utah, and every other team we played this year. We have to play the same football we’ve played all year, and if we do that, we’ll be just fine.”

Skattebo has thrived in big games this year, coming off of a 170-yard and three-touchdown performance in the Big 12 Championship. His love for the game and energy rubs off on his teammates, specifically the five linemen blocking in front of him. The leader of the front five is senior center Leif Fautanu, who described what Skattebo’s approach to every game has done for the growth of the offensive line.

“He’s very passionate and emotional, and we feed off of that,” Fautanu admitted. “That’s the attitude we play with because of the energy he gives off. Before we break the huddle on the sideline, it gives us that much of an edge. I feel like that’s kind of what we were able to lean on late in the season where we played with an attitude or edge.”

The Sun Devils received a bye in the College Football Playoff as the fourth seed, resulting in a three-week break. The hiatus proved crucial for the players to rest their bodies and minds. The Sun Devils have been ramping up their preparations post-Christmas and feel that their training process has been effective.

“We got a chance to get our bodies back,” Guillory added. “This late in the season, it’s about who’s staying healthy and who can execute. Those three weeks off weren’t a vacation. Guys got their body and mind right, and we hit the ground running. Coach Dillingham did a good job getting everybody back on schedule, and we’ve been having great practices.”

The Texas defense will no doubt be the toughest and most physical defense ASU has seen all year, but not a single player is shying away from that. All eyes will be in the backfield on Skattebo and redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt, who has significantly matured his game from the time he stepped foot in Tempe.

“They’re stout, and everybody is where they’re supposed to be,” Leavitt noted. “They’re physically dominant and able to play coverage behind the base and fluster the quarterback. When that happens, the quarterback might make some dumb plays, so I’m going to emphasize being smart with the ball in this game.”

Leavitt and Texas quarterback junior Quinn Ewers will be one of the more anticipated matchups in this game. Leavitt has stormed onto the national level, with Ewers keeping his team afloat throughout the season. Leavitt has already been put on the Heisman Award watchlist for the 2025 season, but his confidence has yet to waver in big games, and it doesn’t look like it will anytime soon.

“I’ve watched him for a fair amount of time,” Leavitt explained. “I’m just excited for the opportunity. People have been counting me out since day one, and I’m going to prove I’m the better quarterback. That’s how I felt since day one, so I’m going to go out and put everyone on the map.”

The Sun Devils have played three opponents ranked in the top 25 in their last four weeks, winning each of them. Their focus stayed on target throughout each game, with Dillingham harping on not letting outside noise affect their play. All eyes will be on ASU, playing in their first New Year’s Six Bowl since 1996 when they lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

“Coach Dillingham preaches every day to play the game, not the moment,” Skattebo described. “You’re not playing the Peach Bowl; you’re playing against Texas. You’re not playing against the fans or the other coaches, just the team in front. I think we’ve been each week, and that’s been something we’ve been falling on.”

ASU’s success has affected not only the team and the program but the community around the Sun Devils as a whole. Mountain America Stadium slowly began to fill up more and more as the season wore on, and more maroon and gold began popping up around the valley. Dillingham’s “Activate the Valley” movement has now gone full throttle, and it’s noticeable.

“The more we win, the more support we’re going to have,” Skattebo professed. “It’s awesome seeing people are proud to be ASU fans, and that’s what we’re here for. We don’t want to make people feel like they can’t support something, and the fact that we’ve been succeeding is helping people. I’m sure it’s putting smiles on people’s faces, and it makes me happy seeing that.”

Guillory has experienced both highs and lows as a Sun Devil after witnessing last year’s 3-9 season in Dillingham’s inaugural season. While people on the outside looking in wanted immediate success, Dillingham understood what it would take to complete the process, and he was very ahead of schedule. The buy-in from the players starts at the highest level, where Dillingham earned the respect of every player he coaches.

“It started back when Coach Dillingham first got here,” Guillory recalled. “He established a culture, and it takes time. Rome wasn’t built in a day, but the fact he was able to do it in year two and win a Big 12 Championship is a testament to what he was trying to build. Last year a lot of guys including me were injured, but it’s just sticking to the game plan and not going astray.”

Dillingham brought on offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo with his endless knowledge of the game and 21-year career. In his first season, Arroyo blossomed into a chance to compete for a national title. The freedom Dillingham gave him allowed Arroyo to find what worked best for not only the team but also the players.

“I came in with a clean slate,” Arroyo commented. “I really wanted to focus my attention on the players. There was no timetable for winning, and I think you end up putting the cart before the horse when you try to rush it. I think the timetable was for actions and attitude in a way and style we want to play that wins a football game, not the season.”

Arroyo had options for handling the extended break. While he used plenty of time to draw up his idea of a perfect game plan, he also took advantage of the break to peek into the future of the program. With three weeks and plenty of practices, Arroyo and the rest of the coaching staff used the time to allow younger players to see the field and note their potential.

“Your preparation has to be digestible and focused,” Arroyo emphasized. “When you get prepared for a bowl game you get extra time for your young guys, so we had them practice a whole bunch and got a chance to see their development. You also get to rest your guys from the season because it’s been a long season.”

Texas ranks in the top 10 in points per game (2nd), passing defense (10th), and rushing defense (1st), joining Ohio State and Indiana as the only teams to be in the top 10 for all three categories. Their constricting defense can squeeze the life out of any game they play, but the Sun Devils have prepared all season for a game like this.

“The team we’re playing speaks for itself,” Arroyo remarked. “When you turn on the tap it’s not hard to see the physical identity of playing in this game. We’ve challenged our guys to be a tough and physical group, and we’ve played that way in most facets of the game because we believe that’s what gives you the best chance to win. If you leave home without your toughness in this game, you’re going to get smacked.”