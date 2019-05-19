

When Arizona State started pursuing Caine Savage, they conveyed to him that they were looking for players who were versatile and have played multiple positions at a high level. The Anaheim (Calif.) Western two-way star, who is being recruited by the Sun Devils as a defensive back, has certainly checked that box as well as being very receptive to ASU’s recruiting efforts.



As a junior for the Pioneers, Savage posted 124 receptions for 2,104 yards and 32 touchdowns. From his defensive back spot, he tallied 87 tackles, 26 passes defended, eight interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. His 2,664 all-purpose yards also include a kick return for a touchdown. “Things are going great with ASU,” Savage said. “I was there one time for a short visit, but I liked everything about it. The coaching staff with Herm Edwards and Tony White who is recruiting me stood out the most. I really like talking to coach White. He always checks up on me and said that he only wants players who work hard, and that's the type of player I am. I know they played a lot of freshmen on defense so if I go there, I will get an opportunity. “Coach White asked me what I want to get out of college and I told him to get a good education first of all, and to go somewhere where I fit in, meet a lot of people and make friends. Just go to a place where I will enjoy my time in college.” Savage is the type of defensive back who relishes in man-to-man coverage and mentioned that attribute as one that has caught the eye of the ASU staff as they were pursuing him.