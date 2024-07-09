LAS VEGAS - ASU’s first Big 12 Media Day hosted at Allegiant Stadium radiated new beginnings and, by default, excitement to exceed the preseason that has the Sun Devils ranked last in the media’s preseason poll.





No player for ASU embodies this idea more than redshirt junior Xavion Alford; the defensive back has gone two full seasons now without playing a snap after tearing his ACL in the 2022-23 year at USC before transferring to ASU in 2023 and being unable to play due to a transfer rule that barred undergraduate athletes from playing for a year after joining their third program.





This rule was later lifted by the NCAA after the end of the 2023-24 football season, this change positively impacted Sun Devil men's basketball player Adam Miller, who also made the move to Tempe in 2023.





For Alford, finally being able to play again and prove himself on the football field is a dream come true. This shows the importance of trusting a process and staying ready for anything.





“Just having patience,” Alford said. “Having faith mostly putting my faith in God, and staying consistent. Even though I might not have been on the bright stage in the games, I stayed consistent, working on myself and getting better every day. I feel like these two years were meant to happen.”





Patience is a keyword for not just Alford but ASU football as a whole, joining a new conference and having to play against some of the nation's best programs trusting the process ahead is something players have been trying to preach.





Senior running back Cameron Skattebo was the premier player for the Sun Devil offense last season. Leading the team by a country mile in all things rushing while being a key target for receptions and adding odd jobs of throwing touchdown passes and punting the ball.





Despite the roller coaster of Skattebo’s first year under head coach Kenny Dillingham, his trust in his head coach hasn’t wavered and he feels the program is building the right way.





“It's clicking and he's doing a great job of building a positive attitude,” Skattebo said in regards to Dillingham. “The last year and a half have been incredible, it's density changed almost 180 degrees, it's awesome to see it awesome to be a part of.”





As a team, Skattebo has seen tremendous change amongst the group of guys itself, from going to play basketball at the Sun Devil fitness complex on campus or going out to get some food. As one of the leaders in the locker room he is glad to see the atmosphere amongst the squad feel night and day to last year as they continue to grow and bond.





“I think that’s the big thing from last year to this year,” Skattebo commented. “We didn’t hang out much as a team and we knew that bond was connected outside football. Getting to know each other personally plays a big role in how a team competes and plays for their brothers.”





As a leader on the defensive side of the ball, Alford is one of few players on the ASU roster with prior experience in the Big 12, having played his freshman season at Texas in 2020-21. Despite having yet to play a snap in the maroon and gold, he knows that’s a role he’ll need to welcome.





“I started in the Big 12, so seeing familiar faces and having been in those environments, I’ll be able to tell my teammates what it's like,” Alford noted. “I feel like it's just fun playing different teams, very new and exciting.”





Individually, both Alford and Skattebo have high hopes for themselves as the new year approaches; after a formidable junior year campaign, scoring ten touchdowns and earning over 1,000 all-purpose yards, Skattebo made it clear on Tuesday his sights are set for the NFL draft in the spring of 2025.





“I’m not done yet there’s still another level to reach,” He stated. “Come next year, this time, it’s going to be playing in the draft.”





However, Skattebo knows these goals can’t be achieved without the success of ASU football coming first, as he claims winning games is his top priority this fall.





“My biggest goal is to win games; you don’t get drafted if you don’t win games. Last year we didn’t have anybody [drafted into the NFL] teams don't like people that lose and I consider myself a winner.”





Skattebo’s demeanor was one of a player with a chip on his shoulder, ready to prove himself to the Big 12 conference and the world, but perhaps no player is more ready to show what he can do on the gridiron than Alford.





His self-proclaimed nickname and social media handle, “100yardlandlord,” began when he was a young teenager trying to build his name and image. Now, it's a reminder to himself and the world of who he is and what he can do on the football field.





Last taking the field in the 2021-22 season as a USC Trojan, Alford had a dazzling season, recording 31 tackles and claiming three INTs.





Alford displayed a new silver chain around his next on Tuesday, the second sparkling thing in Allegiant stadium only trailing the College football playoff trophy on display. The chain’s dangling pendant reads “100,” and when asked about it, he made it clear how much this nickname means.





“This was a piece I wanted to grab; Alford boasted. “Something I just wanted to get myself as accomplished for the things that I’ve been through. It gave me confidence, too, to just walk into the building and know who I am and be myself.”





When asked about what Sun Devil fans should expect from him this fall, Alford, once again, displayed confidence in his game.





“100yardlandlord, an exciting player,” Alford remarked, “someone that’s going to get them out of their seats, a lot of turnovers to come this year.”



