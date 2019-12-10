Exactly two years ago today, the then No. 16 Arizona State Sun Devils knocked off then No. 2 Kansas 95-85 in Allen Fieldhouse, a game that still stands as the last time the Jayhawks lost a non-conference game in their building.

With the hindsight of the 24 months that have passed since then, calling that victory a program-defining win may be an understatement, especially considering the 46-point loss to then No. 1 Kentucky the season prior.

“That win right there, that was crazy,” junior forward Romello White said. “I just tried to do what I had to do, I really couldn’t do much because (our shooters) were scoring it, I mean I was just trying to rebound, just be there, those guys went crazy that game. They were just feeling it the whole game—even before during warm-ups, they were just hot, they were just telling me ‘I’m feeling good,’ I was like, ‘alright, we’re going to see,’ then they went out and performed.

“After that, we just had a tone for ourselves that we’re not going to back down to anybody, and I feel like that whole season we showed that.”

Clearly, that mindset didn’t just apply to that season, but the ones that would follow as well. Coach Bobby Hurley even admitted it was not just a highlight in his basketball career, but his entire life.

“I can’t believe it’s been two years,” Hurley commented. “It was a highlight in my life, getting a chance to coach that game with that team—was a special group, to me, so one of the fun moments that I’ve had as a coach.”

Now, ASU boasts a legitimate 10-deep lineup with a level of talent and potential that was probably unfathomable just a few short years ago. Something else that was likely hard to imagine was ASU gunning for a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament, but here we are.

However, the difference between this season and the two preceding ones is stark when looking at the Sun Devils résumé to this point in the season. By this date in 2017 and ’18, ASU already had won over a ranked opponent, which is not the case this year.

While ASU does not even get to face a ranked opponent until conference play, according to the current rankings at least, they will play three teams with a combined six losses (Georgia 6-2, St. Mary’s 9-2, Creighton 7-2) after Wednesday night’s matchup with Prairie View A&M.

All three of those teams have notable wins this season or, in Georgia’s case, has a notable player in guard Anthony Edwards, a consensus lottery pick in the 2020 NBA draft. So even though this season’s non-conference slate may end up less sexy than the past two years, even if the Sun Devils take care of business, they can still make a strong statement about their legitimacy over the next few weeks.

Sun Devils wary of trap game Wednesday, preparing for the schedule to ramp up again

Given the upsets that blueblood programs such as Kentucky and Duke have already suffered on their home floor this season, it’s easy to understand why Hurley did not want his team taking any satisfaction in last Saturday’s 12-point win over Louisiana at home.

“I think the same concerns that I had after (the Louisiana game) were fair,” Hurley said when asked if watching the game film changed his mind at all. “As much as you might be unhappy about the lack of shot-making, or what your vision is of what you think the offense can be, you try and still stick to what you’ve been doing your whole career.”

With Prairie View A&M coming to town Wednesday night, the Sun Devils have a chance to extend their win streak to a season-high four games and improve to 4-0 at home. Much like ASU’s previous three home games though, the Panthers are a lower-level mid-major opponent.

Don’t try telling that to the Sun Devils though, as they’re treating this team with as much respect as any higher-level program would demand.

“They’re a really scrappy team,” White said. “So, we just got to be strong with the ball and lock down on defense…don’t think just because they’re a weaker opponent that they’re going to come in here and back down to us and just let everything be easy. We’re going to have to go out there and play hard or we will lose.”

Hurley echoed a similar sentiment, going into more detail about what specifically stood out about Prairie View A&M on film.

“I know it’s not the name that jumps off the page at everybody but they play extremely hard, and if we’re not ready to match their intensity and how hard they play it’s going to be embarrassing,” Hurley said. “They’re well-coached and they fly around, they’re active, they force turnovers, they offensive rebound.”

Because of this, ASU’s head coach knows the team must stay focused on the task at hand and not spend much time in looking ahead. However, he’s aware that if his guys can take care of business Wednesday night, the next few games that ensue all present a great opportunity to showcase their ability to compete with anyone.

Hurley wants to see more out of his backcourt

Perhaps it’s not a surprise that the NCAA’s all-time leader in assists is always setting the bar high for his backcourt. Still, Hurley made it clear that he expects more out of several of his guards, starting with the face of this year’s team, junior point guard Remy Martin.

“We’re just trying to talk to him about getting everyone involved, and making sure he’s getting guys shots,” Hurley said. “I just thought he was too quiet in the second half (of last game), and we needed more of the passion that he has, and the toughness, and more of the verbal energy that he brings to the team, and it wasn’t quite what he normally would bring, so yeah I spoke to him about that.”

Of course, his frustration stems from the level of expectation that he sets for Martin to meet day in and day out. During the weekend of games in Connecticut just a few weeks ago, Hurley called Martin the best point guard in the country, which even if clearly biased is not an opinion that should be brushed aside.

“It’s so hard no matter how much experience you have as a player, how much you’ve done, to maybe sometimes—you’re in your own world, and you might be thinking about some plays you didn’t make, or ‘why did coach take me out of the game?’ And then you get sidetracked from doing what we need him to do, which is run the show out there, and communicate with his teammates, and just be less tolerant when we’re not playing well and make that a point.

“Besides the coaches just asking for better performance, he’s earned the right to be able to demand that from the group.”

In addition to Martin, Hurley also acknowledge that senior guard Rob Edwards must get back to the version of himself that was displayed in the first two games, when he combined to hit nine threes and score 43 points. His 17 points last game was the most since that stretch, and Hurley maintained that Edwards has been a great leader by example and that he’s confident the senior will continue to be a reliable scorer.

“Just want to see him stay aggressive, and I know what he’s capable of doing behind the arc,” Hurley said. “I think he’s been a better defender for us this year than he was last year by far, so that’s been a real plus.

“I’ve never seen a guy that had to sit out so many months with an injury like the back, and then yet still maintain like five percent body fat somehow, just he’s a freak in that way, he’s an athlete.”

Lastly, junior transfer guard Alonzo Verge Jr. is someone who flashed serious potential in the first two home games, but seems to have lost his groove after missing the two games in Connecticut with a wrist injury.

“I knew how good he was practicing going into that weekend, so it was frustrating that he wasn’t able to play,” Hurley said. “I think he’s the type of guy that needs to see the ball go through the basket a couple of times, and then things could really come together for him.

Forward Mikey Mitchell's return could be imminent

It’s easy to forget that senior forward and former Ohio State transfer Mikey Mitchell is still on ASU because, as mentioned earlier, the team is already 10-deep without him. However, Hurley relayed that he’s been fully cleared for practice for the past two weeks, and at this point, it’s more about making sure he’s ready to get back into game action after being out for over the past year.

“He’s practiced well,” Hurley said. “Again, there are so many guys it’s hard for everyone to get reps but he’s shown a lot just in a short period of time here. So, I’m noticing that, and he’s got to get some more practice time under his belt, but he’s starting to look good.”

Mitchell started 11 games and played in 24 back in the ’17-18 season, averaging 5.8 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and just under one steal and 0.5 blocks per game as well.

“He could potentially dress tomorrow,” Hurley said. “For me, when you miss that much time you just need more time on the floor to make sure that you practice enough before then I would even consider how he’s going to play or how he fits into what we’re doing.”