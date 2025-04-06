Sun Devils land Oakland forward transfer Allen Mukeba

ASU continued with its roster construction efforts for the 2025-26 season, adding 6-foot-6, 247-pound Allen Mukeba. The Belgian Native and Oakland forward transfer committed sight unseen to Arizona State and has one year of eligibility.

“There are only two coaches in the U.S. that make me feel really confident about myself,” Mukeba explained. “One is Coach (John) Calipari after I played him this year against Arkansas (a contest where the forward scored 17 points and hauled in 6 rebounds in a loss). He told me, ‘We couldn't stop you; you're one of the best bigs in the country.’ And then Coach Hurley, with everything he told me, made me feel really good about myself. I want to be somewhere where I feel good and people believe in me.





“Me and my cousins live in North Carolina, and we were all fans of Duke when we were younger, and still are fans in a way. Coach Hurley is the one who made Duke. We know his culture, what he accomplished, his background, and everything. I entered the portal just last Friday, and when he called me, it was a no-brainer. I went along with that, and he checked all of my boxes, let me play my game and playing at the 4 (power forward).”





In his junior season, Mukeba averaged 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds, both team-best, named to the Horizon League’s second-team all-conference and led the league in field goal percentage converting at a 56.9 clip. He also shot 62% from the line and averaged 1.4 blocks. Mukeba spent one year at Oakland following two years at Colby (Kan.) Community College.





“Coach Hurley likes my aggressiveness,” Mukeba said, “how I bully players like I always do…rebounding and scoring like I did, and bringing a lot of energy to the team.”





The Sun Devils have lost the freshmen duo of Joson Sanon and Jayden Quaintance to the portal, as well as junior forward Shawn Phillips, junior guard Austin Nunez, junior guard Brycen Long, and redshirt freshman Brandon Grander. The latter two did not suit up for any of ASU's games this past season.





At press time, Arizona State has two returning players, both sophomores: forward Ameir Ali and guard Trevor Best, who joined the team in January. Senior guard Adam Miller, who was honored on the team’s Senior Night, has yet to enter the portal, although he’s not expected to return for Arizona State this upcoming season.





ASU has two previous transfer additions: Cal State-Northridge forward Marcus Adams, who has two years of eligibility, and Pepperdine guard Maurice Odum, who has one year of eligibility. The Sun Devils also have three 2025 class commits, Rivals150 forward Jaion Pitt, 7-foot center Fridrik Leo Curtis, and forward Kash Polk.