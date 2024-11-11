Sun Devils land in-state 2026 Top 10 prospect DB Zeth Angel Thues

DB Zeth Angel Thues (right) attended ASU's game versus UCF last Saturday (JustChilly Photo)

Having an alumnus head coach meant that Kenny Dillingham was always going to put as much effort as possible in the Sun Devils’ recruiting efforts in their backyard. The fruits of ASU's labor were manifested today as Top 10 on-state prospect and Peoria Liberty standout defensive back Zeth Angel Thues committed to Arizona State on Monday.

"In a way, I expected to commit after I went to the (UCF) game," Thues admitted. "I've been set for a while, but I had to see it (ASU) one last time. I've been to a couple of other places recently, Kansas and Kansas State, and picked up some other offers, but I've always been a hometown kid. All my family is here; I don't have family in other states. I have three siblings who either attended or graduated from ASU, and it's very accessible to my family to attend games. They didn't have to deal with flying out a day before and getting a hotel. It's pretty close to home, and it's in the blood. That's a big deal. They are doing big things in Tempe, and I want to be part of it.



"A lot of coaches at ASU recruited me, and I got a good thing with all of them. I'm being recruited as a safety and nickel, so I've been talking to (defensive coordinator and safeties coach) Brian Ward. He thinks that I have a very good feel for the game, come down to the box and make plays there, in coverage, and make plays all over the field. I know I'll fit in ASU's scheme. Coach B-Ward, before I watched that (UCF) game Saturday, told me to watch No. 2 (safety Xavion Alford) because I remind the coaches of him."

Thues leads the 9-1 Liosn with 50 total tackles in all ten games, recording 13 tackles for loss, including three sacks. Additionally, he has three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, five forced fumbles, three QB hurries, three passes defended, and two recovered fumbles.

Thues reamrked that Dillingham's passion for the Sun Devil program was an element that resonated quite a bit with him and was naturally one of the catalysts for today's decision.

"It held a lot of weight," Thues said of Dillingham's connections with Arizona State. "He knows the ins and outs of the program. He's a local kid who is trying to keep local kids at home, and that feels great. That's a big plus."





Liberty is one of the heavyweights in the state's Open Divison playoffs and a program that has been on the rise locally in the last few years. With his commitment behind him, Thues now focuses on the postseason and the quest for him and his team to capture the coveted championship.



"I feel like I'm having a petty solid junior season," Thues stated. "I've taken to my role pretty well and I have helped my team to have a good season. We have high hopes but obviously, take one game at a time. But we shoot to dominate every game."



In addition to both Kansas schools, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Washington State all extended scholarship offers and expressed interest in the defensive back's services.



Thues is ASU's third 2026 pledge, joining four-star quarterback Jake Fette, who also attended the UCF game, and WR Cooper Reid, who was an unofficial visitor that weekend and committed to Arizona State yesterday. The defensive back said that he plans to graduate in December of 2025 so he can enroll at ASU in the Spring of 2026.