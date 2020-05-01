It is rare to see no players from the lone star state on any given Arizona State recruiting class, and that aberration from the recent crop of newcomers won’t repeat itself again next year. On Friday afternoon Dallas South Oak Cliff linebacker Jaydon Williams committed to ASU ensuring the state of Texas will be represented in years to come once again in Tempe.

And while Spencer was jokingly talking about Williams playing on special teams, it should be noted that up until last year ASU’s newest addition did actually play on the other side of ball ahead of a naturally very successful transition to linebacker.

“ASU is going to get a player that just loves the game,” said Dallas South Oak Cliff assistant coach Dominic Spencer. “That’s just point-blank period. He’ll play any position. If you tell him to go out there and be the kicker he’ll try to kick the ball as farthest it can go. He just a kid that loves to play football and he loves to see a smile on his coach’s face. If he feels like he's letting his coach down he’s going to be down and feel like he has to do something to build is coach back up. Whoever gets Jaydon is going to get a hell of a football player.”

“Playing at wide receiver, it wasn't going the right way,” Spencer recalled. “It was hard for him to get the plays down. Then we just tried him out on special teams, and running out there on kickoffs he was the fastest and the most physical kid. So, we said, ‘let's just put him in on defense. Just work his way in.’ He ended up starting the last eight games and led the team in sacks. He has great pass rushing skills.





“Playing wide receiver helped him out a lot at linebacker. He can cover everyone on the field. So, when we do drop him into coverage, we have no question that wherever his assignment goes into his zone, that that person will not get the ball.”





With a reported 4.5 second 40-time, Williams’ speed according to Spencer isn’t only the linebacker’s most dominant trait but one that also shapes his entire attitude towards the game.









“Jaydon’s speed brings out his relentless effort,” Spencer said. “At linebacker, you have to be smart and you also have to be relentless. That's what I preach to them. He’s got to get better strength wise so he can take on a lineman, instead of dipping and ripping and just using his speed. Sometimes he has to stick his face in there. But that speed Jaydon has…it’s uncoachable.”





“Jaydon’s whole attitude changed from his sophomore to junior year, just the way he takes on life itself period. I remember when he first came…he was a lost soul just looking for someone to reach out to him and latch on to him. That’s why he was at receiver he wasn't excelling because he couldn't grasp a hold of the play. But when we moved on to defense, it was just a tremendous change. He does everything going the extra mile. Weight room, film...we've seen his whole attitude change.”





Williams’ junior campaign drew the attention of Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas Teach, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Colorado, and SMU who are among the nearly two dozen programs to offer the linebacker. In recent weeks the race for his services seemingly came down to the hometown Longhorns and the Sun Devils. Being recruited by his future position coach in Tempe, Antonio Pierce, naturally was significant in Williams’ decision today.







“Coach Pierce - he’s a real one,” Spencer commented. “He’s always real. Some of these recruiters, they tell you lies. They lie to you saying you’re going to play right away. They promise you stuff. Coach AP ain’t going to lie to you. He’s going to tell you the truth. He’s going to tell you what you don’t want to hear. He’s going to tell you what he likes about your play and how your game can get better. I used to hate Antonio Pierce because he used to kill my Cowboys on the field (laughs) but I mean Antonio Pierce, he’s a great guy man. He’s a good coach but a better person.





“We as coaches tried to put Jaydon and all of our players in the best (recruiting) position. We give him all the facts about all the schools, on every school that offered him. We looked at the school, who was the coach there, how long they been coaching there, their résumé, the graduation percentage. Everything. We just gave him and his family all that information and we told him that we are there for them and whatever decision they make we’re going to roll with it also.”





Williams plans to sign in December and will graduate in May of next year. The linebacker is ASU’s third pledge of its 2021 class.





Jesse Morrison contributed to this article