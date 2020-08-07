ASUDevils - Sun Devils first to offer 2022 DL Robby Harrison

The first scholarship offer for any football prospect is usually a very memorable moment in a player’s recruiting process. And in Greenwood, SC Robby Harrison’s case, it was quite an unexpected event for the defensive lineman.

“I called (defensive graduate assistant) coach Steven Beard from Arizona State, and he gave me the offer,” Harrison said. “I thought he was joking, but then I was like ‘wow.’ That’s my first ever offer from any school. He told me about the coaching staff and how most of them were elite NFL players. I was really surprised. I wasn’t expecting this being here in South Carolina. I always wanted to play Division I football, so this offer coming from a big school like this, it’s like a dream to me.

“I watched Arizona State last year, and really, when I watch ball, I just really watch the D-Line. I watch the defensive end scheme. They have pretty good, athletic defensive linemen they recruit. Besides the football (aspect of ASU), I also like how big they are on the academics and making sure you get your education and degree. Just talking to him (Beard) and looking up the school, I like Arizona State a lot.”

The All-Region selection posted 64 tackles and played some at tight end as a junior. Harrison said that the Sun Devils have been impressed with both his “good motor on the field and a good character” and these are certainly facts of his game and personality he takes great pride in.

“When I’m on the field playing defensive end, it’s really free flow,” Harrison described, “As soon as we run out that tunnel, I turn into beast mode. I still want to work on my get off, having more quickness and reaction and reads.”