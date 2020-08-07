ASUDevils - Sun Devils first to offer 2022 DL Robby Harrison

Sun Devils first to offer 2022 DL Robby Harrison
The first scholarship offer for any football prospect is usually a very memorable moment in a player’s recruiting process. And in Greenwood, SC Robby Harrison’s case, it was quite an unexpected event for the defensive lineman.
“I called (defensive graduate assistant) coach Steven Beard from Arizona State, and he gave me the offer,” Harrison said. “I thought he was joking, but then I was like ‘wow.’ That’s my first ever offer from any school. He told me about the coaching staff and how most of them were elite NFL players. I was really surprised. I wasn’t expecting this being here in South Carolina. I always wanted to play Division I football, so this offer coming from a big school like this, it’s like a dream to me.
“I watched Arizona State last year, and really, when I watch ball, I just really watch the D-Line. I watch the defensive end scheme. They have pretty good, athletic defensive linemen they recruit. Besides the football (aspect of ASU), I also like how big they are on the academics and making sure you get your education and degree. Just talking to him (Beard) and looking up the school, I like Arizona State a lot.”
The All-Region selection posted 64 tackles and played some at tight end as a junior. Harrison said that the Sun Devils have been impressed with both his “good motor on the field and a good character” and these are certainly facts of his game and personality he takes great pride in.
“When I’m on the field playing defensive end, it’s really free flow,” Harrison described, “As soon as we run out that tunnel, I turn into beast mode. I still want to work on my get off, having more quickness and reaction and reads.”
Aside from previously visiting his hometown school of South Carolina, the defensive lineman has been to Virginia Tech, Auburn and NC State for unofficial visits and/or camps.
“Baylor and Miami have talked to me too,” Harrison commented, “but I haven’t taken visits there yet. I was planning to check out Georgia, Mississippi State, and Florida. It’s hard getting recruited now because the camps are where you really show your talent. So, I try to get to the showcases they have close by because they film the drills and one-on-ones. They (showcase organizers) say they send them out to college coaches across the United States, so I been really just going to the showcases to get myself known and out there.
“I’m only a junior though, so I know I have to be patient with the recruiting. Once I can go to the camps and visits, I know other schools will get to see me.”
For now, it is Arizona State that has been devoting the most attention to Harrison, and they surely hold a lot of intrigue in Harrison’s eyes due to familiar as well as unfamiliar aspects the program has.
“I didn’t know much about Herm Edwards,” Harrison admitted, “But my dad is a big football fan, and he knew about him, and he educated me on him. He told me that he (Edwards) was a great player and coach in the NFL. If you want to play there (in the NFL), he’s someone that you want to learn from.
“I’ve never been to the West Coast, and I’d like to visit Arizona State when I can. I’ll go to play wherever a school wants to give me the opportunity. I want the program to feel like family, because I will be away from home, and I want to make sure that I will get a good education.
“I’ll go anywhere where I can go play ball.”
(Jesse Morrison contributed to this article)