ASUDevils - Sun Devils fall short of series sweep in Salt Lake City

In baseball, it’s not easy to take three games straight away from an opponent, let alone to take six straight victories over the span of two series. Entering the bottom of the ninth on Sunday afternoon thought, Arizona State (22-13, 10-8 Pac-12) looked poised to accomplish that rare feat.





However, the Utah Utes (10-23, 5-13 Pac-12) had other ideas, scoring three runs in the final frame to take the last game of the series against the Sun Devils by a score of 7-6.





From the jump, the Utes looked determined to avoid two straight sweeps from the Sun Devils this season, as they dropped all three of their matchups in Tempe in the first week of March. The second batter for Utah, redshirt sophomore catcher Jayden Kiernan slotted an RBI single to right center field to score leadoff man Jaylon McLaughlin almost immediately.





ASU redshirt freshman righty Christian Bodlovich got his first, start of 2021, and aside from the early attack from the Utes, he managed to control himself on the mound, only allowing three hits and the lone earned run in the first. He was pulled in the fourth in favor of freshman righty Brock Peery.





The Utes tacked on the pressure again in the fifth, racking up three singles and a triple in succession to take a three-run lead. Kiernan logged another RBI single during the flurry of scoring on a 2-1 pitch from Peery.





For the Sun Devils in the batter’s box, offense was quite difficult to come by. Utah redshirt sophomore righty David Watson, who made a short appearance against ASU on March 6, threw an extremely strong six and two-third innings, striking out six, walking two, and allowing two runs, both earned. Through the first four innings, Watson and the Utes defense sat down the first 12 hitters for ASU in rapid succession. Watson didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and induced two double plays.





The Sun Devil bats finally got to Watson in the top of the sixth as redshirt junior outfielder Hunter Jump hit a two-out single to score Nick Cheema from second, who reached via hit-by-pitch. Jump was caught advancing to second to end the frame.





Arizona State continued to see Watson’s pitches increasingly well in the seventh as freshman first baseman Jack Moss laced a double to left. Freshman third baseman and team-leader in RBI, Hunter Haas, logged another RBI on a single to left, scoring Moss to cut the lead to one run. The single extended Haas’s hitting streak to the mark of 15 games.