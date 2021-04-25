 ASUDevils - Sun Devils fall short of series sweep in Salt Lake City
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-25 19:04:02 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Sun Devils fall short of series sweep in Salt Lake City

Mac Friday
Staff Writer

In baseball, it’s not easy to take three games straight away from an opponent, let alone to take six straight victories over the span of two series. Entering the bottom of the ninth on Sunday afternoon thought, Arizona State (22-13, 10-8 Pac-12) looked poised to accomplish that rare feat.


However, the Utah Utes (10-23, 5-13 Pac-12) had other ideas, scoring three runs in the final frame to take the last game of the series against the Sun Devils by a score of 7-6.


From the jump, the Utes looked determined to avoid two straight sweeps from the Sun Devils this season, as they dropped all three of their matchups in Tempe in the first week of March. The second batter for Utah, redshirt sophomore catcher Jayden Kiernan slotted an RBI single to right center field to score leadoff man Jaylon McLaughlin almost immediately.


ASU redshirt freshman righty Christian Bodlovich got his first, start of 2021, and aside from the early attack from the Utes, he managed to control himself on the mound, only allowing three hits and the lone earned run in the first. He was pulled in the fourth in favor of freshman righty Brock Peery.


The Utes tacked on the pressure again in the fifth, racking up three singles and a triple in succession to take a three-run lead. Kiernan logged another RBI single during the flurry of scoring on a 2-1 pitch from Peery.


For the Sun Devils in the batter’s box, offense was quite difficult to come by. Utah redshirt sophomore righty David Watson, who made a short appearance against ASU on March 6, threw an extremely strong six and two-third innings, striking out six, walking two, and allowing two runs, both earned. Through the first four innings, Watson and the Utes defense sat down the first 12 hitters for ASU in rapid succession. Watson didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and induced two double plays.


The Sun Devil bats finally got to Watson in the top of the sixth as redshirt junior outfielder Hunter Jump hit a two-out single to score Nick Cheema from second, who reached via hit-by-pitch. Jump was caught advancing to second to end the frame.


Arizona State continued to see Watson’s pitches increasingly well in the seventh as freshman first baseman Jack Moss laced a double to left. Freshman third baseman and team-leader in RBI, Hunter Haas, logged another RBI on a single to left, scoring Moss to cut the lead to one run. The single extended Haas’s hitting streak to the mark of 15 games.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FWFRFTkQgVEhBVCBTVFJFQUshPGJyPjxicj4x4oOjNeKDo3N0cmFp Z2h0IGdhbWVzIHdpdGggYSBoaXQgYnkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9odW50ZXJoYWFzMDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGh1 bnRlcmhhYXMwMjwvYT4gYW5kIHRoaXMgb25lIGNvbWVzIG9uIGFuIFJCSSBz aW5nbGUgdG8gbWFrZSBpdCBhIG9uZS1ydW4gZ2FtZS48YnI+PGJyPkRldmls cyBjb250aW51ZSB0byBjaGlwIGF3YXksIGRvd24gMy0yLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vQkFmOUlGYjF4cSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JBZjlJ RmIxeHE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3VuIERldmlsIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAQVNV X0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FTVV9C YXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NjQyNTM2MTM0NTM3NjI1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

However, the Utes had something to say to ASU’s effort, as they stacked up runners against redshirt freshman reliever Graham Osman before scoring a run on a wild pitch from another reliever, redshirt freshman righty Cam Dennie.


Dennie issued a walk following the wild pitch and was quickly pulled in favor of redshirt junior Brady Corrigan, who entered in a sticky one-out bases loaded jam. Corrigan managed to finagle his way out of the situation with a fielder’s choice play at home and an emphatic strikeout to end the frame.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IGlzIGEgYmlnLXRpbWUgSyBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnJhZHljb3JyaWdhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AYnJhZHljb3JyaWdhbjwvYT4uPGJyPjxicj5BZnRlciBpbmhlcml0 aW5nIHRoZSBiYXNlcyBsb2FkZWQgd2l0aCBqdXN0IG9uZSBvdXQsIENvcnJp Z2FuIGdldHMgYSBmb3JjZSBhdCBob21lIGFuZCBhIHN0cmlrZW91dCB0byBs aW1pdCB0aGUgZGFtYWdlLjxicj48YnI+VXRhaCBnb3Qgb25lIHVuZWFybmVk IHJ1biBhZnRlciBhIENJIGFuZCBXUCBidXQgdGhlIERldmlscyBhcmUgc3Rp bGwgd2l0aGluIGEgcGFpci48YnI+PGJyPjQtMiwgVXRlcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JZczNTaVozVnkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yWXMz U2laM1Z5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFN1biBEZXZpbCBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQEFT VV9CYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BU1Vf QmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzEzODY0MzIzNTczMzExODE1Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Down two, the Sun Devils entered the top of the ninth inning with their backs against the wall, looking to make diamonds out of the tough situation. Redshirt freshman Sean McLain got the ball rolling with a single to right, his 47th hit of the year. Freshman designated hitter Ethan Long continued his hot streak from Friday and Saturday into the final game of the series, hitting another single directly behind McLain. Moss, with a double already under his belt on the day, hit the third straight single of the frame, scoring McLain to make it a one-run game yet again.

Haas stepped into the batter’s box in yet another massive situation with runners on first and second. The freshman roped a double to right field, allowing the pair of runs to score for ASU’s first lead of the contest.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IQUFTIERPIEhFIERPIElUISEhPyE/IT8hPyE/PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9odW50ZXJoYWFzMDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGh1bnRlcmhhYXMwMjwvYT4gLy8vIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9PMlY/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNPMlY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83 VXBCWnNTeTk5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN1VwQlpzU3k5OTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTdW4gRGV2aWwgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBBU1VfQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVNVX0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xMzg2NDM4MDIxNDE1OTAzMjMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFw cmlsIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Redshirt freshman Kai Murphy would score Haas on a peculiar single that bounced off of the first base bag, giving the Sun Devils a hard-fought and a well-deserved two-run lead.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGZyaWVuZGx5IGJvdW5jZSE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2thaWptdXJwaHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGthaWpt dXJwaHk8L2E+IHNpbmdsZXMgb2ZmIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBiYXNlIGJhZyBhbmQg QVNVIGFkZHMgc29tZSBpbnN1cmFuY2UhPGJyPjxicj42LTQsIERldmlscyEg TGV2aW5lIGluIGZvciB0aGUgc2F2ZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1B3MXV6dHVUUTUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QdzF1enR1VFE1PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFN1biBEZXZpbCBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQEFTVV9CYXNlYmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BU1VfQmFzZWJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzEzODY0Mzg1OTkxMzUwNDM1ODY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXByaWwgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

For the third time in three games, redshirt sophomore Will Levine took the mound for ASU, this time defending a two-run lead ASU hoped to hold onto to claim two straight series sweeps of Utah this season.

The air at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City tightened when Levine gave up a leadoff single to Utah freshman Kai Roberts and became increasingly tense as redshirt junior Christopher Rowan Jr. launched a rocket off of the batter’s eye in center to square the game away at six apiece.

Levine went on to give up another single before allowing the runner to reach second on a wild pitch. On a 2-2 pitch, Utah’s RBI leader Shea Kramer, who was 3-for-3 on Saturday night, singled to center field, scoring the walk-off run before being mobbed on the basepaths by his teammates. The walk-off was his only hit of the day.

The Sun Devils will stay on the road in the state of Utah to face the Cougars of Brigham Young University on Monday in Provo, before darting back to the Valley of the Sun for another date with the Cougars. First pitch for Monday’s game is at 10 AM MST.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}