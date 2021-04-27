ASUDevils - Sun Devils fall by way of the long ball in Provo

Under the brisk cloud cover of an overcast day in Provo, Arizona State took the field to face BYU on a Tuesday morning after their original dance with the Cougars on Monday was canceled to inclement weather. The Sun Devils, who suffered a walk-off loss to the Utah Utes on Sunday, looked to redeem themselves before heading back to the sunshine of Tempe.





Instead, they met strong resistance out of the gate as the Cougars jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning, a deficit that they fought hard to equalize and overcome, but couldn’t find a way to do so, as they dropped the contest 8-5.





Freshman righty Jared Glenn got the nod on the bump for ASU, hoping for a strong outing to set the tone after three innings of one-run ball against the Utes on Saturday. Instead, the freshman was in for a troublesome early outing.





The Cougars were picky with Glenn’s pitches early, racking up baserunners, via a walk and hit-by-pitch while taking advantage of a passed ball that scooted by redshirt senior catcher Sam Ferri. BYU junior outfielder, who was highlighted in the pre-game broadcast for his ability to drive in runs, met expectations as he doubled to right-center field, scoring both baserunners.





The Cougars continued to pick on Glenn in the first, as Gambill scored on a single up the middle. The Sun Devil pitcher hit another batter before striking out the next. He then gave up another RBI double and walk before escaping the frame as the Cougars went all the way around the lineup.





In his second matchup with Glenn in the second inning, Gambill crushed a 1-1 pitch beyond the right field wall into the trees in Provo.





Glenn’s day ended in the third after two innings pitched, four hits allowed, five earned runs, three walks, two hit-by-pitches on 67 pitches total.





The Sun Devils stopped the bleeding in the bottom of the third, as Ferri doubled to left-center field and advanced on a groundout, before scoring on a sac fly to left.





However, the Cougars came back for more in the fifth, as the red-hot Gambill homered again, this time against freshman righty Brock Peery, who filled in for Glenn in the third. Aside from Gambill’s second solo shot of the day, Peery threw three innings of decent baseball in relief, allowing four hits while sitting down five via strikeout.





Arizona State wouldn’t score again until the sixth, when things began to heat up at a rapid pace. Redshirt junior left fielder Hunter Jump worked a patient six-pitch walk to get things going for the Sun Devils, while redshirt freshman second baseman Sean McLain followed up with an even more patient seven-pitch walk. With two runners on, the Pac-12 Player of the Week, freshman designated hitter Ethan Long stepped up to the plate.





Across Long’s last five games entering the contest in Provo, the freshman had hit four home runs, including two on the Saturday contest against the Utes. On a 1-1 count, Long turned four dingers into five, cutting the lead to just two runs with one swing of the bat.