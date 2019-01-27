LOS ANGELES - As Bennie Boatwright’s 3-pointer shot through the net on the south end of the Galen Center, the gears started turning in ASU head coach Bobby Hurley’s head.

Down two points with 11 seconds to play, he could call a timeout and design a set play or just let his guys turn loose and make something happen.

He opted for the latter.

“With the zone, it’s a little tricky to script something within (11) seconds,” Hurley said in ASU’s 69-67 loss to USC. “I’ve always kind of leaned towards not allowing your opponent to talk about their defense and the time and situation, and hope that in a scramble situation, that we could come up with a good shot.”

Without hesitation, sophomore guard Remy Martin grabbed the ball and started pushing it up the court. There was no set. No real ball movement. It was, as Martin called it, “Just try and go make a play.”

Martin tried. Operating near the top of the key, he took a step to his right -- trying to find some space with USC’s Shaqquan Aaron and Derryck Thornton all over him -- and heaved up an off-balance 3-pointer with about five seconds left on the clock.

It clanked off the right side of the rim, into the hands of USC (12-8, 5-2 Pac-12) guard Jonah Mathews.

Thirty minutes later, now in street clothes, it didn’t seem like the idea of a timeout had crossed Martin’s mind.

“Coach just let me play,” Martin said. “Coach let me try and make a play, he believes in me and I let the team down today.”

Added Hurley: “There might have been a better shot out there in that time frame, and Remy’s shot was contested, but he had made a few in the game so I think we were OK with him taking that shot.”

It’s not a crazy thought. Playing 25 miles away from his hometown, Martin had already justified Hurley’s thought process with two key 3-pointers -- about a minute and a half apart -- to take ASU (14-6, 5-3 Pac-12) from trailing by three to up three with 3:41 to play.

His final miss, though, left ASU in a near dire position.

Freshman guard Luguentz Dort fouled Mathews after his quick rebound, sending him to the line for a one-and-one with 2.5 seconds still on the clock. And again, Hurley had a decision to make: If Mathews misses, call a timeout and set a play or try for a long heave.

Just like he had done less than a minute earlier, he opted for the latter.