Sun Devils drop midweek duel against rival ahead of Big 12 play





TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona State headed down to Tucson for its final midweek game before beginning conference play to face in-state rival Arizona. The two teams each won a pair of games last year, as ASU took the conference series 2-1 down in Tucson before the Wildcats came back and evened the series in the midweek matchup later in the season.





The first matchup of the year between the two came down to the wire, and the Wildcats (12-4) squeaked out a 3-2 win over the Sun Devils (12-5) with two runs in the opening inning before scoring the winning run in the sixth. ASU made it close after going down 3-0 with a run in the seventh and eighth but couldn’t seal the deal.





The Sun Devils hit into three double plays with the third ending the game. They stranded six runners throughout the game, scoring only two runs off nine hits. Sophomore left fielder Brandon Compton struggled immensely today, going 1-for-4 and hitting into two of the double plays after hitting into just one in the first 16 games of the season.





Junior right fielder Kien Vu continued to be a strong leadoff hitter with two singles but will head back to Tempe with a few more bruises. After starting the eighth with a leadoff single, he stole second to get into scoring position. With junior catcher Adonys Guzman’s throw being high, senior second baseman Garen Caulfield had to jump to catch the ball and apply the tag, landing on Vu in the process.





Vu was able to stay in the game after being checked for a few minutes and later scored in the inning, but he took a few hard hits while baserunning over the course of nonconference play.





On the mound, freshman lefty Easton Barret got the call and immediately things went wrong. After giving up back-to-back doubles to start the game, Barrett loaded the bases and walked home a run. While he got out of the inning only allowing two runs and stranding three runners, he only pitched for two more outs before senior righty Jonah Giblin came in relief.





Giblin gave head coach Willie Bloomquist 3 ⅓ innings of solid work, striking out four batters while only allowing two hits and no runs. Giblin has been one of the more reliable pitchers in a deep bullpen for Bloomquist, as he’s up to 16 innings in 7 appearances on the year.









Sophomore lefty Cole Carlon came in for the seventh inning and started similarly as Barrett did. After a leadoff walk, senior first baseman Tommy Splaine knocked an RBI double into center field that scored the winning run.





With every rivalry, some fireworks come with every game. After senior shortstop Matt King struck out in the eighth inning on a very questionable call, Bloomquist burst out of the dugout screaming at first base umpire Alex Ortiz, who ruled King’s check swing went past the foul line, though it appeared he didn’t. King was issued a warning after having some choice words, and his coach backed him up.





Home plate and chief umpire Angel Campos was less lenient with Bloomquist, though, and threw him out of the game. But that didn’t stop Bloomquist. He continued to point and yell at the umpire, so much so that third base umpire Patrick Riley had to step in front and “hold back” Bloomquist without touching him. After a minute or so of yelling, Bloomquist had enough and went back into the dugout, watching the final inning and a half of the game from the locker room.





In the ninth inning, the Sun Devils had a bit of life after freshman designated hitter Landon Hairston hit a one-out single, and the speedy freshman outfielder Ky McGary pinch ran for him, but senior catcher Manny Garza hit into the game-ending double play to send ASU packing.





The Sun Devils head into Big 12 play with a respectable 12-5 record. A couple of those losses were ones ASU would want back, as three of the losses came after Arizona State held a lead going into the eighth inning.





The Sun Devils started their inaugural year in the conference on the road against TCU, whom they lost to in a nailbiter 9-11 last year when the Horned Frogs were No. 5 in the country. Both teams head into this matchup unranked, but TCU hosts ASU on a six-game win streak with a 13-4 record in nonconference.





Bloomquist spoke earlier in the year about how Arizona State’s nonconference schedule was built to test the Sun Devils before Big 12 play, and Bloomquist came out of it with a lot more knowledge about his team than he came in with. Players have begun to separate themselves, whether it was expected or a surprise, but the battle for playing time continues to be fierce.