Sun Devils aim to remain even keel as they embark on a long road trip

The Sun Devils will embark on their second road trip of the season this week, starting by traveling across three time zones to Cincinnati. They’ve treated each game the same so far this season, leading to success by not playing any differently because of the team next up on their schedule. Senior running back DeCarlos Brooks echoed that in practice today as the Sun Devils continue to have that mentality.









“We’re just gonna keep on pushing one game at a time,” Brooks said. “We’re not looking at our opponent’s record; it's just another face on the schedule. We know they’re a good team, so we’re going to study hard and play our type of game.”









Even with their mindset, it’s hard to ignore the narratives that had the Sun Devils finishing at the bottom of the conference before the season began. Brooks and the team are still aware of them, and still use them to have an extra boost in energy and motivation heading into each game.









“We just take it one day at a time with our preparation and execution,” Brooks expressed. “We have a whole bunch of motivation in the locker room. We have a plaque that has us ranked 16th in the preseason rankings, and we just use that as motivation heading into our games.”









The run game has seen avid success six games into the season. Although senior running back Cam Skattebo has received a majority of the praise, the increased depth at running back has played a key role in keeping Skattebo fresher come late game situations. He’s shown his energy in multiple drives in the latter stages, rushing for 45 yards in the game-winning drive against Kansas and a 46-yard touchdown last week to put ASU up 27-19 over Utah.









Brooks continues to show his worth to the team, becoming one of the lead backs behind Skattebo and delivering in whatever aspect the team needs him.









“Right now, I’m focused on helping the team out,” Brooks proclaimed. “Whether it’s running the ball, catching the ball, special teams, I know my opportunities will come. I just have to be ready for the opportunity, and that’s what I’m doing.”









Brooks is well aware that teams have seen the success ASU has had in the season on the ground but welcomes it. He knows that as long as the team continues to stick to its identity, teams will struggle to stop them, as they have in past weeks.









“We’re focused on playing our brand of football,” Brooks commented. “Playing fast, physical, and having high energy out there. I think we did a good job of that against Utah because they have that same mentality, so going into this week, it's more of the same for us.”









Even with Skattebo as the clear starting running back, the competition between the entire room stays the same in each practice. That allows them to hold each other to a higher standard, thus creating an environment where all the players are at their peak game in and game out to perform at a high level.









“It's a competition every day,” Brooks stated. “Everybody in the backfield is pushing each other to get better and not be complacent, and we go into it knowing our opponents know our scheme. We know that if we get the run game going, that’s going to help the team out a lot.”









The Sun Devils have seen increased depth at every position in head coach Kenny Dillingham’s second year, but none bigger than at the offensive line. That has been the difference between a majority of the runs going for a first down compared to a shorter gain, which has also allowed the offense to be more free-flowing with the knowledge they will gain a large number of yards virtually every time a running back gets the ball.









“I don’t feel like the offensive line gets enough credit,” Brooks noted. “Those guys are pushing the line two or three yards just so we can make the guys miss and make it a one-on-one situation. That’s what we’ve been doing all offseason, so shout out to the offensive line.”