Sun Devils add Rivals150 forward Jaion Pitt

On a day when ASU lost three players to the portal, the team also received good news on Wednesday as 6-foot-7 Scottsdale Bella Vista Prep forward Jaion Pitt pledged to ASU. The Canadian native, who has a 7-foot wing span and an 8-foot-11 standing reach, is ranked as the No. 134 2025 prospect overall and the No. 22 power forward in that class.

“Arizona State has always been interested in him, and it kind of just happened pretty fast,” said Matt Gordon, the head of Bela Vista College Prep. “I'm glad it happened. he stays close to here, we get to see him play, and it'll be a good situation for him. Arizona State is getting a great player. He's a Swiss Army knife; he’s a pass, dribble, shoot guy. He has a high level motor, he’s strong and has a body and a skill set to play right away. He's a connector, too, so he makes everyone around him better. "They've always been very high on him. I think he'll be good in their system because he can make plays for others, and he can play at a high speed. He'll defend multiple positions, 1 through 5. He’s a player who can fit in anywhere, and he'll be great with any coach or any system.”

In recent weeks, Oregon, Cal, and Georgia Tech have shown interest in Pitt, who has been in the U.S. for four years. Pitt played for Canada’s U18 National Canadian team last summer, will play for his country's U19 team next week, and was chosen for the Hoops Summit game, where an international squad faces the U.S. team.

Pitt joins two other 2025 Sun Devil pledges 7-foot center Fridrik Leo Curtis, and forward Kash Polk, as well as transfer additions, Cal State-Northridge forward Marcus Adams, who has two years of eligibility, and Pepperdine guard Maurice Odum, who has one year of eligibility.

At press time, Arizona State has two returning players: freshman forward Ameir Ali and freshman guard Trevor Best, who joined the team in January. Junior guard Adam Miller was honored on the team’s Senior Night, and while he has yet to enter the portal, he’s not expected to return for Arizona State this upcoming season.

The Sun Devils have lost the freshmen duo of Joson Sanon and Jayden Quaintance to the portal, as well as junior forward Shawn Phillips, junior guard Austin Nunez, junior guard Brycen Long, and redshirt freshman Brandon Grander. The latter two did not suit up for any of ASU's games this past season.