Sun Devil Scouting Report: Frank Thompson
I finally had the chance to get out and see Arizona State commit Frank Thompson a couple weeks ago when Liberty took on rival Sunrise Mountain. Here are my thoughts on the 6-3, 285 prospect:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news