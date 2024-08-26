As Arizona State's 2024 season is about to kick off, with so many new faces joining the roster in the past two years—approximately 48% of the current Sun Devil roster came to Tempe as transfers—fans may not know what sort of recruiting attention and accolades the present-day Sun Devil roster received coming out of high school.





In this edition of Sun Devil Science, we review the Rivals recruiting rankings and ratings of every member of the Arizona State football roster.





Rivals250 (Top-250 Overall Ranking)





24 – Clayton Smith (2021)

25 – Raleek Brown (2022)

48 – Jake Smith (2019)

60 – Kamari Wilson (2022)

79 – J’Mond Tapp (2022)

111 – Bram Walden (2021)

139 – Xavion Alford (2020)

141 – Laterrence Welch (2022)

153 – Myles Rowser (2022)

157 – Prince Dorbah (2020)

179 – Cole Martin (2023)

183 – Troy Omeire (2020)

242 – Malik McClain (2021)





Highest National Position Rankings (Top-25)





1 – Raleek Brown (APB, 2022)

2 – Clayton Smith (OLB, 2021)

3 – Kamari Wilson (S, 2022)

4 – Jake Smith (ATH, 2019), J’Mond Tapp (WDE, 2022)

5 – Kanyon Floyd (K, 2024)

8 – Xavion Alford (S, 2020)

9 – Myles Rowser (S, 2022)

11 – Prince Dorbah (OLB, 2020), Jeff Sims (DTQB, 2020)

12 – Jordan Crook (ILB, 2022)

13 – Jason Brown (RB, 2024), Laterrence Welch (CB, 2022)

14 – Bram Walden (OT, 2021)

17 – Chamon Metayer (WDE, 2021)

23 – Plas Johnson (ATH, 2024)

24 – Cole Martin (CB, 2023)

25 – Caleb McCullough (OLB, 2020)





Top Diamonds in the Rough (listed alphabetically)





QB Trenton Bourguet: From a walk-on with no star ranking by Rivals to a starter across points of the 2022-23 seasons with multiple 300-plus yard passing performances for ASU, though he will open the 2024 season as a reserve quarterback, Bourguet can accurately be called one of the most significant overachievers on the Sun Devil football roster.





LB Keyshaun Elliott: A two-star recruit out of Richmond, Mo., Elliott earned ample playing time as a true freshman for New Mexico State in 2022 before an outstanding sophomore season in which he notched a team-high 111 tackles, good for fifth among all Conference USA defenders in 2023. He is expected to continue his high level of production under a bigger spotlight after having transferred to Arizona State.





OL Leif Fautanu: Not only a two-star prospect out of the state of Hawaii but a low two-star with a 5.2 Rivals Rating, Fautanu began his career at UNLV before transferring to ASU to become the stalwart of the Sun Devil line and a legitimate all-conference honors contender with the potential for an NFL future.





DB Shamari Simmons: Simmons didn’t even have a Rivals profile built for him as a high school recruit. Coming out of JUCO for the 2022 class, he had no star ranking assigned to him when he transferred to the FCS level. Fast-forward to the present day, and he’s the reigning Team MVP for Arizona State and has all-conference, next-level potential.





RB Cam Skattebo: Skattebo had a Rivals recruiting profile as a high school prospect but was not assigned a star ranking. He also took a bit of a non-traditional way to get to his current level as he began his collegiate career at the FCS level before transferring to ASU last year to become a do-it-all performer who notched double-digit touchdowns in 2023.





By Star Ranking and Rivals Rating





Five-Star

6.1 Rivals Rating: RB Raleek Brown, Clayton Smith





Four-Star





6.0: WR Jake Smith, DB Kamari Wilson





5.9: DB Xavion Alford, DB Cole Martin, DB Myles Rowser, DL J’Mond Tapp, OL Bram Walden, DB Laterrence Welch





5.8: RB Jason Brown, DL Prince Dorbah, WR Malik McClain, TE Chamon Metayer, DB Tony-Louis Nkuba, WR Troy Omeire, QB Jeff Sims, DL Zac Swanson





Three-Star





5.7: DB Rodney Bimage, RB DeCarlos Brooks, LB Jordan Crook, DB Chris Johnson, DB Plas Johnson, OL Jalen Klemm, RB Alton McCaskill, LB Caleb McCullough, DL Tristan Monday, WR Zecheriah Sample, OL Joey Su’a, WR Jordan Tyson, DL Justin Wodtly





5.6: DB Keith Abney, DL Kyran Bourda, OL Ben Coleman, WR Deric English, LB Zyrus Fiaseu, TE Jayden Fortier, WR Korbin Hendrix, LB Krew Jackson, QB Sam Leavitt, DL Blazen Lono-Wong, DB Kyan McDonald, LB Tate Romney, DL Albert Smith, LB K’Vion Thunderbird, OL Semisi Tonga, DB Montana Warren





5.5: WR Kaleb Black, RB Kyson Brown, OL Luis Cordova, DL J.P. Deeter, TE Markeston Douglas, DL C.J. Fite, P Kanyon Floyd, TE James Giggey, LB Martell Hughes, OL Max Iheanachor*, DB Nikko Klemm, DL Jacob Kongaika, DL Salesi Manu, OL Sean Na’a, DL Elijah O’Neal*, DL Roman Pitre, DB Javan Robinson, OL Kyle Scott*, DL Landen Thomas, OL Champ Westbrooks, DL Ramar Williams





Two-Star

5.4: OL Josh Atkins, DB Keontez Bradley, OL Cade Briggs, DL Anthonie Cooper, LB Keyshaun Elliott, OL Sirri Kandiyeli, OL Terrell Kim, TE Cameron Harpole, WR Melquan Stovall





5.3: DL Jeff Clark





5.2: OL Leif Fautanu, WR Xavier Guillory, QB Christian Hunt, K Parker Lewis, DL Ian Shewell

No Stars





QB Trenton Bourguet, QB Navi Bruzon, DB Adama Fall, DB Joseph McGinnis, RB Cam Skattebo, DB Shamari Simmons*, WR Justice Spann, DL Chance Symons





No Rivals Recruiting Profile





LB Myles Amey, TE Coleson Arends, DB Jack Bal, DL Harold Brooks, OL Emmit Bohle, WR Coben Bourguet, OL Connor Cameron, WR Armon Collins, WR Derek Eusebio, P Carston Kieffer, OL Kaden Haeckel, P/K Ian Hershey, OL Carson Keim, QB Tyler Laskaris, OL Brandon Lloyd, P Race Mahlum, LS Cole Marszalek, OL Keona Peat, OL Makua Pule, DB Kayman Rawls, DB Tommy Romano, TE Sinjin Schmitt, WR Max Ware, LS Tyler Wigglesworth, DB Ja’mori Williams, WR Jamaal Young, LB Prayer Young-Blackgoat





*-Ranking and rating from the player’s Rivals JUCO profile. The player does not have a Rivals profile from his high school recruitment.