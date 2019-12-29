The city of El Paso and the Sun Bowl have special places in the annals of Arizona State football lore as the first-ever postseason bowl game appearance and the highest total of visits to any single bowl game have come at the site at which the Sun Devils will conclude their 2019 season.

Including the 2019 matchup with Florida State – ASU’s seventh all-time Sun Bowl appearance – Arizona State ranks third all-time in most Sun Bowl appearances behind Texas Tech (nine) and UTEP (eight). Arizona State’s three Sun Bowl wins create a six-way tie with Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, and Wyoming for third-most behind Stanford’s four and UTEP’s five. The Sun Bowl first played in 1935, is historic in its own right as it is the second oldest bowl game behind the Rose Bowl. In this edition of Sun Devil Science, we chronicle the history of Arizona State in the Sun Bowl game. January 1, 1940 – Arizona State 0, Catholic University 0 The sixth annual Sun Bowl played in front of somewhere between 13,000 to 15,000 fans in El Paso, featured the Bulldogs from Arizona State Teachers College in the school’s first-ever bowl game against the Catholic University Cardinals from Washington, D.C. – currently a Division III team. The 1939 Bulldogs featured All-Border Conference honorees Noble Riggs and Al Sanserino at guard, Joe Hernandez at halfback and ASU Hall of Famer Wayne “Ripper” Pitts at fullback. Arizona State, coached by Dixie Howell, entered the Sun Bowl with an 8-1-1 record and for just the second time in school history claimed its conference title. The only scoreless tie in the history of the Sun Bowl, Arizona State outgained Catholic 205 to 198, with all of the Bulldogs’ yards coming on the ground and the Cardinals accumulating a whopping 16 yards through the air in addition to 182 rushing yards. The two teams combined for 23 punts and 13 penalties. January 1, 1941 – Western Reserve 26, Arizona State 13 Coming to El Paso from Cleveland, Western Reserve, then a member of the Big Four Conference, entered the game with a 7-1 record. Now known as Case Western Reserve, the football program currently plays in the NCAA’s Division III and its postseason appearance against Arizona State is the only bowl game in program history. The Bulldogs, again guided by Dixie Howell, entered the game as the back-to-back Border Conference champions with a 7-1-2 overall record and a 3-0-1 slate in conference play. Arizona State that season had all-conference members in end Sam Andrews, center Ray Green, halfback Hascall Henshaw and guard Al Sanserino. Western Reserve’s efforts were highlighted by a first-quarter touchdown run by Steve Belichick, father of Bill Belichick, to give the Red Cats a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs would enter halftime with a 13-7 edge as a result of a touchdown reception by Wayne Pitts and then a dazzling 94-yard touchdown run by Henshaw, who had 147 rushing yards on the day. Western Reserve would score 19 unanswered points in the second half to claim a 26-13 victory. December 31, 1997 – Arizona State 17, Iowa 7

In Pat Tillman's (42) last game as a Sun Devil ASU came up on top with backup QB Steve Campbell

The year after claiming the Pac-10 Conference championship, securing a Rose Bowl berth and coming within minutes of a national championship, ASU, under the direction of head coach Bruce Snyder, traveled to El Paso for its first back-to-back bowl appearances since 1985-86 and its first Sun Bowl appearance in more than a half-century.

The Sun Devils finished 8-3 in the regular season and third in the Pac-10 behind Washington State and UCLA, while their Sun Bowl opponent, the Iowa Hawkeyes, had a 7-4 regular-season record and tied for sixth in the Big Ten Conference. Featuring First-Team All-American linebacker and Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Tillman, First-Team All-American defensive lineman and Pac-10 Morris Trophy winner Jeremy Staat, Second-Team All-American offensive lineman Kyle Murphy and Third-Team All-American offensive lineman Grey Ruegamer, ASU had to operate without typical starting quarterback Ryan Kealy as he suffered a serious injury in the team’s regular-season finale. With backup Steve Campbell as the starter – and cornerback Jason Simmons momentarily filling in at quarterback – ASU heavily relied on its standout running backs duo of senior Michael Martin and sophomore J.R. Redmond that helped ASU total 268 rushing yards, along with a stellar defensive effort that limited Iowa to just one touchdown and merely 19 total rushing yards while notching six sacks on the Hawkeyes. As a result of his 169 rushing yards on 27 carries with a touchdown, Martin was named the C.M. Hendricks Most Valuable Player, while Staat was named the game’s Jimmy Rogers, Jr. Most Valuable Lineman. ASU entered the game ranked No. 18 by the Associated Press and the victory boosted the Sun Devils to a No. 14 final ranking. December 31, 2004 – Arizona State 27, Purdue 23 After an 8-3 regular-season record, the Sun Devils, then coached by Dirk Koetter, traveled to El Paso to face a Purdue team that earlier in the season had risen as high as No. 5 in the national rankings before a four-game regular-season losing skid. In front of what at the time was the largest crowd in the history of the Sun Bowl and now stands as the third-largest (51,288), similar to its 1997 Sun Bowl appearance, ASU was forced to start its backup quarterback due to an injury suffered by starter Andrew Walter in the regular-season finale against Arizona. Sophomore quarterback Sam Keller showed no jitters in his collegiate starting debut, as he threw for 370 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, outperforming his more highly acclaimed counterpart Kyle Orton of Purdue. A back-and-forth game that featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, Purdue scored what appeared to be a game-clinching touchdown to secure a 23-20 lead with 1:14 remaining in the game. However, ASU quickly scattered down the field and a 19-yard screen pass to Rudy Burgess – his second such touchdown reception of the game – gave the Sun Devils their 27-23 edge that proved to be the final score. Keller was named the game’s C.M. Hendricks Most Valuable Player, while Burgess rushed 20 times for 125 yards and caught three passes for 64 yards with two touchdowns and Derek Hagan totaled 182 receiving yards on nine catches with a touchdown. On defense, Justin Burks had a team-high 13 tackles and a forced fumble while Dale Robinson had 11 tackles including 3.0 for loss with a sack. Both safety Josh Barrett and defensive lineman Jimmy Verdon had fumble recoveries for the Sun Devils. After the win, ASU finished No. 19 in the final Associated Press poll. December 27, 2014 – Arizona State 36, Duke 31