Sun Devil locals stand above the rest in 38-15 rout of Wildcats

ASU WR and Tempe Native Ricky Pearsall had two touchdowns in Territorial Cup win

In the Territorial Cup, ties run deep – it’s been that way since 1899. Locally based or not, this one always means more to those who are involved, and on Saturday evening against the Arizona Wildcats (1-11, 1-8 Pac-12), it was the homegrown talent that truly made a difference on both sides of the ball, helping Arizona State (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) cruise to a 38-15 victory in front of the Sun Devil faithful.

“This is the kind of game that’s the game, and you understand it when you get here,” head coach Herm Edwards said. “You hear the former players talk about it, and the fans talk about it. It’s interesting, there’s a lot of history.”

The first local Sun Devil to get his feet wet in the 2021 Territorial Cup was junior receiver Ricky Pearsall, easily the most consistent receiving option for junior quarterback Jayden Daniels across ASU’s 12 games played this season. On 1st-and-10 from the Arizona 14-yard line, Pearsall ran to his right out of the ASU backfield before catching a quick pass from Daniels. The Corona Del Sol graduate made a man miss and dragged two Wildcats into the endzone with him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SSUNLWSYjMzk7UyBSRVNQT05TRTxicj48YnI+Umlja3kgUGVhcnNh bGwgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVhcnNhbGxSaWNr eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGVhcnNhbGxSaWNreTwvYT4pIGZp cmVkIGJhY2sgdG8gcHV0IEFTVSBhaGVhZCBpbiB0aGUgZmlyc3QgcXVhcnRl ciBvbiBhIHJlZCB6b25lIHJlY2VwdGlvbiBmcm9tIEpheWRlbiBEYW5pZWxz ICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pheURfXzU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpheURfXzU8L2E+KTxicj48YnI+8J+TuSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rldmlsc0RpZ2VzdD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGV2aWxzRGlnZXN0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vRXljeGMyUXVCTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0V5Y3hjMlF1 Qk08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWmFjaCBLZWVuYW4gKEBrYWNoemVlbmFuKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2thY2h6ZWVuYW4vc3RhdHVz LzE0NjQ3MjcwOTExMzY1MTIwMDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In the third quarter, offensive coordinator Zak Hill looked to get Pearsall involved again and test the accuracy of this quarterback after a few challenging performances throwing the ball in recent weeks.

On 2nd and 4, once again from the Arizona 14-yard line, Pearsall scampered down the right-side hash, Daniels eyeing him the entire way. Halfway to the endzone, Pearsall cut right, moving into the fade route, as Daniels slung the pigskin in his direction. The pass was perfectly placed to Pearsall’s back shoulder, and the receiver rotated and leaped into the air. The pigskin smacked against his Adidas gloves as he rotated and planted his feet into the earth. Touchdown.

For a struggling Daniels, it was one of his best throws across the entire season.

“We’ve been talking about overall balance and finishing the throw, with Jayden being able to keep his eyes downfield with progression rates and things like that,” Hill said. “That was one where we knew we had a target; we had the look we wanted, and we were able to take advantage of it.”

“I think Jayden is a very good thrower. It’s fun to see Ricky get in the endzone and see Jayden throw that one.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQVNV P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQVNVPC9hPiAy Ny0xNSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRm9y a3NVcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Zvcmtz VXA8L2E+IFJpY2t5IFBlYXJzYWxsIFREIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ob1BpdHlmb3J0aGVLaXR0eT9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05vUGl0eWZvcnRoZUtpdHR5PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVycml0 b3JpYWxDdXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNU ZXJyaXRvcmlhbEN1cDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xEbEN3 cFlhdTMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sRGxDd3BZYXUzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEFyaXpvbmEgU3BvcnRzIEZhbiAoQFNwb3J0c0F6RmFuKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nwb3J0c0F6RmFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY0 NzM4MTI5NjI2MDM0MTkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Pearsall also had a big day from a blocking perspective, paving the way for numerous key runs from the Sun Devil offense, but no run was more significant than ASU’s momentum-builder coming out of halftime.

A broken play from scrimmage, Daniels hustled around in the pocket on 2nd-and-10 from the Arizona 48-yard line. Facing pressure, the junior dual-threat tucked the pigskin and ran in the way that only Jayden Daniels can. Daniels ran for about 35 yards, then cut to his left behind a big block from Pearsall. He beat another defender to the edge for an extra 10 yards before picking up one more block from redshirt senior running back Rachaad White at the 10-yard line. Nothing but green grass laid in front of him for another Sun Devil touchdown.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40OC15YXJkIHNjb3JlIGZvciBKYXlkZW4gRGFuaWVscyAoPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXlEX181P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBKYXlEX181PC9hPikgb24gdGhlIGZpcnN0IHBvc3Nlc3Npb24g b2YgdGhlIHRoaXJkIHF1YXJ0ZXIgZm9yIEFTVS4gRGFuaWVscyBoYXMgc2l4 IHJ1c2hpbmcgdG91Y2hkb3ducyB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3QxdHM5R1dEQmgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90MXRzOUdX REJoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdhYmUgU3dhcnR6IChAZ2FiZXN3YXJ0el8p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ2FiZXN3YXJ0el8vc3Rh dHVzLzE0NjQ3MzE0Mjc3OTkzMzA4MjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==