Now, it’s officially here. The Sun Devils have constructed yet another difficult schedule for the program’s fourth full D-I season to no surprise after ASU head coach Greg Powers has made it a point to do so.

After seeing other NCAA Division I college hockey schools releasing their schedules over the past few weeks, it was inevitable Sun Devil Hockey’s 2019-20 regular season slate was to follow soon after. Some of the match-ups were already known from seeing other schedules and ASU head coach Greg Powers unofficially announcing a few of the upcoming season’s opponents.





"The 2019-20 season brings new challenges for us and we look forward to another incredibly competitive schedule, especially with new teams for our fans to enjoy seeing us play at home," Powers said. "We are excited to build off of the tremendous foundation we laid last season and can't wait to get started."





ASU is committed to playing four schools for the first time ever in program history in Mercyhurst (season opener on Oct. 5th and 6th), Vermont, Robert Morris, and Bentley. Three of these teams will travel to Tempe and play at Oceanside Ice Arena while the Sun Devils meet Bentley on the road.





Preparations for the competitive schedule begin with the program’s trip to China as part of the Pac-12 Global initiative on Aug. 1st through 12th. The Sun Devils are set to play several games on their trip, most notably exhibition matches against the Kontinental Hockey League's Kunlun Red Star and the Chinese Olympic Team.





The new schedule also holds familiar foes. Eight opponents from last season are on the docket for the Sun Devils yet again.





Some notable rematches from last season include a two-game series bout at home versus Quinnipiac who the Sun Devils met and lost to in their first NCAA Tournament appearance in the Midwest Regional contest.





ASU set up challenging road tests against Minnesota State-Mankato and Clarkson, the two teams it battled in last year’s Desert Hockey Classic. It’s the first time Sun Devil Hockey will travel to Mankato.





For the third straight season, the Sun Devils will have a stretch of three consecutive road series and it comes early this time around consuming the majority of October.





ASU will host Denver University on Dec. 6th and 7th, a school coming off a Frozen Four appearance. The Sun Devils are 0-2 all-time against the Pioneers and will look to even things up.





Another interesting series that was revealed is Harvard in Anaheim, California. It will be played at the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks's practice facility.





The scheduling of the Southern California meeting was credited mostly to Harvard, according to a team official, and will provide a chance for a new audience to witness college hockey at its highest level.





To close out the 2019-20 regular season, the Sun Devils will make the trip to Wisconsin for the first time since 2015 when ASU was in its hybrid year amidst the transition to NCAA D-I.





It’s another formidable schedule for the Sun Devil Hockey program as six opponents were ranked at least once in the USCHO poll in 2018-19. However, it’s not the first time and a strong schedule last season was a big reason why ASU received its first-ever NCAA Tournament bid.





Last year was ASU’s first winning season as well, finishing with a 21-13-1 record. The Sun Devils lose their elite goaltender in Joey Daccord to the NHL but are bringing in a top-notch recruiting class to join an already strong core.





The program will look to continue building upon its recent success after dominating at home last year with a 12-2 record at Oceanside and finishing .500 on the road. Eight series will be at home and ten away with the one neutral site installed.